April 23, 1932 - July 11, 2020 Clarence Henry Wetsel, age 88, of Charlottesville, Va., died peacefully on July 11, 2020, at Heritage Inn Assisted Living of cardiovascular disease. Born on April 23, 1932, in Charlottesville, Va., he was the son of James Henry Wetsel and Daisy Deneal Dickerson. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Lutie Ann Huffman. Clarence was an inveterate prankster with an infectious sense of humor. He earned the nickname of "Duck" when he was a school boy by insisting that the pimple on his nose was actually the result of a duck bite. He loved animals and was always bringing injured wild creatures home for rehabilitation. He served in the Navy as a signal man during the Korean War on the attack transport USS Mellette. Duck was a pilot and met his wife, Susan Firth while volunteering in the Charlottesville Civil Air Patrol. Duck worked through retirement for Southern States Petroleum. And, was an entrepreneurial farmer with his brother, Thomas, in the Wetsel Brothers Cooperative. Duck and Tommy are best known for their farming skills and knowledge, and their stewardship of the land. Duck enjoyed the last couple years of retirement at the Heritage Inn Assisted Living in Charlottesville. He particularly relished a good game of Bingo or Dominoes. He loved singing and dancing, and could turn up his heels with the best. We are all sure to see him in Heaven dancing, (whenever he is not farming). Clarence is survived by Susan Firth, his partner in life, of Mission Home, Va.; Helena Wetsel, daughter, and Gabriel Wetsel, grandson, of Greene County, Va.; Vanessa Hendley, daughter, and John Hendley, son-in-law, of Lewisburg, W.Va.; Thomas Wetsel, brother, of Charlottesville, Va.; Mary Hood, sister, and Alvin Hood, brother-in-law, of Hood, Va.; Carol Neff, sister; and Wilson Neff, brother-in-law, Millboro, Va. Special thanks to the loving and caring staff of the Heritage Inn Assisted Living center who helped make the last years of Duck's life comfortable and enjoyable. An outdoor service was held at Holly Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
Walker: UVa reopening plan 'a recipe for disaster'
-
Albemarle schools detail plans for reopening
-
City officials discuss possible return to Phase Two; COVID victim relates her struggle
-
Haas says schools' reopening plan will keep students, teachers safe
-
Albemarle to draft online-only reopening plan following pushback from staff
In memory
promotion
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.