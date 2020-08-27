STANARDSVILLE, Va. It is with a sad and broken heart that I attempt to write the obituary of my beloved husband of 57 years only one month short of 58 years. Jim left his earthly home on August 18, 2020, to enter his Heavenly Home where he is at peace and will no longer suffer. I cannot imagine my life without you, but I love you now and forever through this life and through our eternal life. God Bless you my Precious Husband. He was born on September 5, 1942, the only son of James B. Keenan and Ruth Keenan. He was born in Watertown, New York, and was very proud to always let everyone know he was from New York leaving everyone to wonder where he got his Southern Yankee accent. Jim had three sisters, Jackie Prather, Myrna Keenan, and Sharon Clark. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jackie. He was also preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Earl and Edna Holbrook and his brother-in-law, Eugene Holbrook. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Marie Holbrook Keenan; his son, James Michael Earl Keenan and wife, Michelle Powell Keenan; and three grandsons, Benjamin Michael Keenan, Nathaniel James Keenan, and Alexander David Keenan. He is also survived by his sisters, Myrna Keenan, Sharon Clark and husband, Frank, and brother-in-law, Floyd Prather. He also leaves behind his second family that he married into and shared equal love, Evelene Long and family David and Kevin Long, Sonja and L.A. Foster and family, Bert and Cathy Swan, Becky Holbrook and family, Belinda and Keith Denson, Pamela Holbrook, and Penny Holbrook. He also leaves behind a host of friends and colleagues. Jim loved life. He was always eager to learn to do new and interesting things. He was devoted to the Monroe Dragons where he operated the clock for the athletic events for 37 years. He also enjoyed the Virginia Cavaliers. He loved to play golf and took great pride in his garden, his yard, and his home. He loved to watch his grandsons swim and play soccer. He was so proud of our son and all of his accomplishments. He was the Director of Social Services in Greene County from 1973 until his retirement in 2001. He was a quiet, patient, dedicated man. He loved doing nice things for others. Once we retired, he would always plan trips with family and friends. He loved to cruise, but he was always ready to be home at the end of the cruises. We have absolutely the best friends in this world. When it became known that my beloved Jim was preparing for his Heavenly Home, Linda Holt and Pat Crawford never left my side. They spent day and night with us. Other wonderful friends came by, called, brought food, and their love. My thanks to each of you. I also want to recognize Ray Dingledine and Zed French who were so wonderful to Jim. They came by and took Jim with them to the golf course and made him their number 1 putter. After golf came dinner. If it was not golf, it was the movies and dinner. You two gave him a new lease on life that had been taken away from him. THANK YOU. Also, many thanks to Legacy for all they did for both Jim and me. You all were wonderful. Jalisa and Tamesha, you ladies reign supreme and I know you loved him, and he loved you. Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, a Graveside services and interment for Jim Keenan were held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia, with the Rev. Bert Foster officiating. Pallbearers were family and friends. The family received friends from 12 until 12:45 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia, following the same restrictions. A memorial service for James Benjamin Keenan Jr. will be held in Greene County at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the Keenan family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
