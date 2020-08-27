Sherrard Hunt Flora, 80, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his home. He was born on January 5, 1940, to the late Albert Charles Flora and Mildred Beatrice Flora. He was a member of Stanardsville United Methodist Church and retired as a supervisor from Centel Phone Company. He is survived by his wife, Connie Sue Blankenship Flora; daughter, Lee McDaniel and husband, John; son, Monty Flora and friend, Shelby Davis; aunt, Nina Ross; brothers, Barry Flora and wife, Brenda, and Donnie Flora and wife, Marie; sister, Kay LaPrade and husband, Richard; brother-in-law, Wayne Blankenship and wife, Laverne; grandchildren, Darrin, Nicholas, Lindsay, McKenzie and Hunter; one great-grandchild, Tatum Breeden; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, church family, and friends. A private service will be held. The family received friends at the Flora home for a time of fellowship at 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greene County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 302, Stanardsville, VA 22973.
Most Popular
-
UVa employees seek to form union, call for online semester
-
UVa outlines consequences for students who don't comply with COVID-19 requirements
-
Louisa County officials argue large Confederate flag poses safety issue
-
Former UVa men's tennis coach Brian Boland's recent resignation at Baylor followed investigation of messages to student
-
Official says Falwell leaving Liberty; Falwell says he's not
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.