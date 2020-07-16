January 27, 1927 - July 9, 2020 It is with deep regret that we report that our friend and fellow Democrat, Robert (Bob) C. Doerr, passed away on July 9, 2020, at his home in Stanardsville. He was under the care of Hospice of the Piedmont, with his daughter, Kathy, by his side. Robert was the son of Frank and Elizabeth (Wilde) and had three brothers and one sister, all who preceded him in death. His wife, Patricia, preceded him in death in 1998. Bob hailed from Toledo, Ohio but moved with his eldest son, Bob L., to Greene County over 20 years ago to be close to his daughter, Kathy, and son, Joe, who operate Chameleon Silk Screen in Stanardsville. He also leaves behind a daughter, Debby Robinson, in Ohio. Bob will be remembered for his good humor, generous spirit, his vast record collection of big bands and golden era vocals and the years of Sunday Morning Breakfasts. A private graveside burial will be held at the Historic Woodlawn Cemetery, in Toledo, Ohio, in the near future. The family extends thier heartfelt thanks to Hospice of the Piedmont for their wonderful care and service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill & Wood Funeral Home - Greene Chapel 15075 Spotswood Traill, Ruckersville, VA 22968

