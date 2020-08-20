June 5, 1994 - August 9, 2020 Wilbert Dalton Collier, 26, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at his home. Best known as Dalton, he was born on June 5, 1994, in Charlottesville, Va., to Pamela Collier and Timothy Marshall. A 2012 graduate of William Monroe High School in Standardsville, Va., Dalton was a lifelong resident of Greene County, where he always felt most at home and where the bonds of family and friendship were strong and deep. At the earliest age, Dalton was known for his kindness, compassion, creativity, witty humor, enormous heart and extraordinary intelligence. His deep sense of compassion and caring was rooted in a kind, sensitive nature that he willingly shared with those of us who were blessed to know him. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandfather, Wilbert E. Collier. Dalton is survived by his adoring parents; dearest grandmothers, Stella Collier and Linda Taylor; loving siblings, Lauren Morris and husband, Michael and Priscella Breeden; his longtime partner and love, Jessica Mancuso; best friend and cousin, Kris Collier and wife, Brittani; devoted stepparents, Susanna Brent-Marshall and Timothy Breeden; and special niece and nephews, Ruby, Harrison and Henry Morris. Dalton is also survived by an extended family of beloved uncles, aunts and cousins including Timothy Collier and wife, Trish, Doris Ryder, Steven Marshall and wife, April, Kevin Marshall and wife, Christy, Tommy Collier and wife, Heather, Blake Collier, Shannon Collier, Carter Marshall, Jaelyn Marshall, Bailey Marshall, Camden Marshall, and Kendall Marshall. He had a love for music, literature, art, great comedy, even greater rhymes, video games/gaming, anime, Asian cuisine and primarily his family and friends. An old soul, glorious mind and stranger to no one, his kind heart, warm smile, infectious laughter and quick wit made this world a better a place. Dalton, you are loved so deeply and will be honored for the entirety of our lives. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dalton's honor may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements. Ryan Funeral Home 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
