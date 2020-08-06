August 1, 1965 - July 28, 2020 Laura Jean Borrelli Wegner, 54, of Free Union, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born on August 1, 1965, in Long Island, New York, daughter of Jean Ann Van Abkoude Borrelli and the late Fred John Borrelli. Laura is survived by her mother, Jean Ann Borrelli; siblings, Mark S. Borrelli (Judy Shifflett), Scott T. Borrelli (Robin) and Kathy Borrelli; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Laura will be dearly missed at JABA's Greene County Senior Center, where she made many friends. Laura enjoyed working with young children in the field of day care and was a Teacher's Assistant with Greene County Public Schools. In her earlier years, she performed as a clown for children's birthday parties. Interment will be private. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements. Ryan Funeral Home 12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22968
