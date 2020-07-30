CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Richard Arthur Joseph Bernier was born in Westbrook, Maine, on September 11, 1948, son of George and Marguerite Bernier. He passed away on July 18, 2020, with his sister by his side. He graduated from Gorham High School in 1966 and Maine Maritime Academy in 1970. Dick was looking forward to attending his 50th graduation homecoming this year, but it was cancelled due to COVID 19. His love of the ocean spurred Dick to become a captain at sea his whole life, only retiring when his health made that impossible to continue. This profession gave him the opportunity to visit much of the world. Another passion of his was a love of woodworking that started by building a beautiful home in Bethel, Maine. He became a self-taught master of that hobby and created many beautiful pieces of furniture throughout his life. There was little Dick couldn't do once he put his mind to it. As an example, he was well known as an outstanding cook and he generously shared the results of his culinary talents with his friends. Dick was the proud owner of several German Shepherd dogs over the years and participated in schutzhund training while living in Maine. Dick is survived by his wife, Frances Minty Bernier, from Aberdeen, Scotland, whom he met 42 years ago while shipping on the North Sea. He is also survived by his brother, Dennis Bernier of Apollo Beach, Fla.; his sister, Evelyn Carson-Nappi of Gray, Maine; and his brother, John Bernier of Panama City Beach, Fla. Dick and Fran felt blessed to be surrounded by the love and care provided by so many dear friends over the years. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Maine. Memorial donations can be made to Maine Maritime Academy, 1 Pleasant Street, Castine, ME 04420.
