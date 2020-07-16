Supervisors were updated by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) at their June 23 regular meeting, including about the Route 29/33 intersection improvement project.
Carrie Shepard, Charlottesville VDOT resident engineer, said right of way acquisition is almost finished and advertising for the project is expected in November 2021 with a start in spring 2022.
The project, estimated to cost $10.1 million, is expected be complete by fall 2023.
The goal of the project is to improve safety and traffic flow at the intersection of U.S. Route 29 and U.S. Route 33. While the project is still in design, improvements include a widening of Route 33 on the east side of Route 29 to provide two left-turn lanes onto southbound Route 29. An additional through lane crossing Route 29 to stay westbound on Route 33 is proposed, as well. Route 33 heading east will be widened to add an additional right turn lane onto southbound Route 29.
A re-alignment of Moore Road and Jennings Loop on Route 33 east of Route 29 will provide a single full-access intersection.
“So, we’re working with affected property owners and … getting a little bit of pushback from the owners where we need to demo 10 buildings and completely relocate the antique mall. So that is in the south, east and west corners of 33 and Jennings Loop,” Shepard said.
Additionally, VDOT is working with the owners of the property at Moore and Route 33 to get them to agree to close the entrance onto Route 33.
“By making these improvements and closing the business entrance on 33, we are obtaining the appropriate sight distance for a 40 mph roadway,” she said.
Supervisor Davis Lamb asked if traffic would be prohibited from heading east on Route 33 from Moore Road.
Jim Frydl, director of Greene County Planning and Zoning and Zoning Administrator, said Moore is expected to remain fully functional.
“It was highlighted as something that was important for the people that participated in the public hearings,” Frydl said.
That might change if traffic patterns do, Frydl added.
Shepard said the culvert replacement of Preddy Creek Road finished two weeks early and that road reopened without a hitch. She said VDOT plans to begin the Entry Run Road culvert replacement.
“The schedule is still tentative because there’s a lot of water that flows through there,” she said. “I went out a couple weeks ago and it had just rained and the water (from Entry Run) was slightly over the top. We need to wait until we can catch the water at its lowest level; so we’re looking at a July/August timeframe.”
Bull Yearling Road, from Route 33 to Saddleback Road, will still be paved as part of VDOT’s Secondary Road Six-Year Plan in fiscal year 2021.
“We’re finishing the scoping right now,” Shepard said. “We’re very close to starting that one. What we’ll do is the drainage improvements and regrading this year and then we will hard surface it spring of next year.”
The cost to pave the .4-mile stretch of roadway is $130,606.
The board votes on the plan each year, including whether to add new unpaved roads to the schedules and the priority order for the work.
