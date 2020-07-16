Fifty-eight businesses and nonprofits in Greene, Madison and Orange counties received loans between $150,000 and $1 million through the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program, an emergency lending program designed to help businesses keep employees paid during the coronavirus pandemic and economic shutdown.
Roughly 650,000 small businesses and nonprofits nationwide received taxpayer money from the program, designed to soften job losses from the coronavirus.
Data from the U.S. Small Business Administration released on July 6 showed most businesses in the three local counties received loans of less than $350,000, but 17 businesses and one nonprofit received a loan between $350,000 and $1 million. The single nonprofit organization, the Montpelier Foundation, based out of Orange, did not list the number of jobs saved.
The businesses that received loans between $350,000 and $1 million from Greene include: Capitol Sheds and the Osen-Hunter Group LLC, both from Barboursville; and Ironbridge Technologies Inc, M&M Service & Salvage Yard Inc., New System Linen, Mack Morris Inc., Performance Signs LLC, Techni-Pak LLC, Winston’s Electrical & Welding Inc. and Greene Comprehensive Family Dentistry, from Ruckersville. In addition to the Montpelier Foundation, other Orange County entities that received loans between $350,000 and $1 million include Barboursville Winery, Curtis Mundie Construction, Battlefield Farms Inc. and Jenkins Excavating & Logging Inc. In Madison County, Prince Michel LLC, Elk Run LLC and Weaver Works, Inc., were granted loans between $350,000 and $1 million.
The SBA data does not provide specific dollar amounts for each loan, but a range—$5 million to $10 million; $2 million to $5 million; $1 million to $2 million; $350,000 to $1 million; and $150,000 to $350,000.
About 70% of the organizations listed fell into the $150,000 to $350,000 loan range. From Greene County, Greene Hills Club, Blue Ridge School and Time Disposal are included. Plow & Hearth LLC, MWP Supply Inc. and Graves Mountain Lodge Inc. in Madison are included. Grymes Memorial School, Orange Cycles LLC and The Barbecue Exchange LLC are among the recipients from Orange County.
Statewide, more than 16,180 businesses and nonprofits in Virginia received loans exceeding $150,000.
A second list of companies showed businesses and nonprofits that received loans of up to $150,000. That list of more than 93,050 organizations across Virginia did not name the companies or the nonprofits, but did name the localities.
Data on organizations that received loans less than $150,000 shows 534 organizations in the tri-county area received loans. About $7.6 million was granted to Orange County businesses and nonprofits. Madison County saw roughly $3.9 million enter the economy. Greene County businesses and nonprofits received $6.2 million.
Many small businesses have already run through their PPP money and still face sharply smaller demand, as consumers remain wary of returning to previous habits of shopping, visiting gyms or eating out.
“The biggest issue is that PPP is short-term help,” said Adam Ozimek, chief economist at Upwork, a freelancing platform. “And now we’re dealing with a mid- to long-term problem.”
A survey by the National Federation of Independent Business found that as of mid-June, 14% of small businesses that borrowed from the PPP expected they would have to lay off some workers when their loan ran out.
The program provided loans of up to $10 million for small businesses to help them recover from the government-ordered shutdowns and revenue losses caused by the virus outbreak. The average loan amount for the entire program was $107,000, the Treasury Department said in a broad summary of the program.
The program initially was set to expire June 30 but was extended last week to Aug. 8, with $132 billion still available.
Tracey Gardner, director of Madison County Economic Development & Tourism, said the program helped Madison County.
“The big picture is that the programs did help and certainly may have made the difference between many of our businesses being open verses shutting down,” Gardner said.
Alan Yost, director of the Greene County Department of Economic Development and Tourism, said it’s important that companies remember that for loans to be forgiven, 60% of the money needed to be used to continue paying workers.
“The SBA’s Payroll Protection Program Distribution Report was great news for our community; over $7 million was infused into our economy,” Yost said. “Prior to reading this data, the only information I received about PPP allocation came from businesses that did not qualify for the program and were still searching for assistance. Businesses will still have significant expenses beyond payroll and face potential debt of non-forgiven amounts that may hamper their full recovery, so it is essential for all business owners to consult with their financial advisors, bank, and/or payroll companies for assistance with the PPP loan forgiveness process.”
Economic development offices and the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center are also available to answer questions and help businesses find the appropriate resources, he said.
Nationwide, the business loan recipients employed 51 million people before the pandemic began, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. That amounts to about 85% of all workers at companies with fewer than 500 employees. The government will not know how many of these jobs were actually saved until companies apply to have the loans forgiven, a process that is just beginning.
Information from John Reid Blackwell of the Richmond Times-Dispatch and The Associated Press was used in this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.