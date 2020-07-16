The Greene County School Board approved July 8 a plan detailing how schools will open this fall, beginning Aug. 18.
Students preschool through fifth grade will attend school five days per week, with strict social distancing measures in place as well as student and staff health screenings and increased cleaning and disinfecting protocols.
Middle and high school students will utilize a blended model, attending school in person two days per week and completing asynchronous learning activities at home with additional labs, electives, administrative support and planning on Mondays.
An all-virtual option will be available to any parents who wish to keep their kids at home this fall.
Six members of the public spoke during the public comments section of the meeting, most citing concerns that they felt put teachers or students at greater risk.
“We recognize that there are many perspectives and differences of opinion on reopening,” said Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh, superintendent of Greene County Public Schools. “Some want us to reopen fully without adhering to strict social distancing and others want us to open 100 percent virtual. Most desire something in between. First and foremost, the plans we will share protect the health and safety of our students and staff. However, they also get many of our students back to school at least partially in person, because we know that schools play a fundamental role in providing academic instruction, social-emotional skills, safety, nutrition, physical activity and mental health for our children, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.”
Whitmarsh stressed that the plans approved this week are not set in stone for the remainder of the school year and that while the board does hope for improving situations they are also planning options should conditions worsen over the next several months.
“Our planning will not be perfect,” she said. “We will have to revisit, to re-evaluate certain parts; guidance will change as it seems to be changing daily, and circumstances will change. We will need to strictly adhere to the plan to mitigate risks every day so that our students and staff can come to school. We will need to be patient, flexible, and most of all positive; we can choose to find the challenges or we can choose to make this as positive as it can be for our kids.”
In addition to the two volunteer task forces made up of parents, teachers, administrators and community stakeholders who hashed out the details of the Return to Learn plan, the group took into serious consideration the feedback received from parent surveys last month.
Curriculum and pacing guides are being adjusted to allow kids time to adjust to the “new normal” of school in the fall without worrying about immediate testing on subjects covered during the disrupted spring semester and will instead focus on identifying the key concepts for each grade level.
As one of the guiding principles of the plan is to efficiently utilize available resources, some classes and teachers will be shifted to different school buildings, per a new policy that allows reallocation of personnel by the superintendent without affecting pay scales or contracts.
Ruckersville Elementary School music teacher Rachel Peters spoke during public comment saying she is worried about provisions for teachers during the reopening plan.
“When we [teachers] are concerned for our basic health and wellbeing, we are told it is being considered, but unanswered questions leave many of us feeling like it is not,” she said. “At Ruckersville, we teach our students to synergize or to work together for the greater good; no better is this demonstrated in this reality than in the phrase, ‘my mask protects you—your mask protects me.’ Nowhere, though, in the plan does it say that students are required to wear masks in the building, which is a large concern for many employees.”
Peters pointed out that parents are offered an all-virtual option for their children but that teachers do not have that same option, as even teachers of virtual classes will be required to come into the school buildings daily.
“Teachers want to be back in their classrooms,” she continued. “We want to teach our students, as long as it is safe and healthy to do so. I typically end comments with reassurance that no matter what, all teachers will do anything to put their students first, but I feel I can’t do that this evening. Amazing educators will opt to put their health first if concerns are inadequately addressed.”
Students in sixth through 12th grades will attend either Tuesday and Wednesday or Thursday and Friday each week. Siblings will be on the same schedule to more easily facilitate parent schedules and transportation, and special populations such as those with learning disabilities and English learners can be given additional support or in-person days as needed and agreed upon between the school staff and parents.
Marianne Tolley, an Albemarle County teacher and parent of middle and high school students in Greene, said her heart sank after reviewing the proposed plan for secondary students.
“Many concerns arose for the mental health of the teens in our county,” Tolley said. “Yes, their physical health is absolutely no doubt important, but their mental health is equally as important. Isolation from peers among this age group increases loneliness, depression, addictions to social media, gaming, drugs and alcohol, hopelessness, increased suicidal thoughts and attempts, eating disorders, unhealthy sleep and eating habits, self-harm, and the list truly goes on. We may not see the full detrimental effects for another year or even longer … does Greene County have the resources needed to help our teens, or will these teens fall through the cracks in their immediate future?”
Due to the necessity of keeping plans flexible in the event of a necessary future closure or change in planning, the all-virtual option that is available to all parents has been robustly imagined and carefully planned, said Assistant Superintendent Bryan Huber. The schools will soon be hosting virtual webinars for parents to learn more about expectations and methodology for the new virtual option in order to make informed decisions on which option best suits their children.
In addition, the school system has purchased 100 internet hotspots to be deployed based on need to student homes and is exploring options for deploying WiFi in community areas to help ensure equity of access for all students.
“Having a student go 100% virtual is a big decision as a family and we want to make sure that we’re providing parents, families and students the proper education about what that really means and what that will require,” Huber said.
Although Huber said it was not recommended for primary school students to engage in fully virtual learning, there are specifics in the plan about time commitments expected of an at-home learning coach (at least three hours per day for primary students) and how much real-time interaction with teachers versus self-paced activity time will be expected for each grade level and course.
Parents who elect the all-virtual option for their students would have the opportunity to change to the in-person or blended model (or vice versa) after the first nine-week quarter by contacting the school.
As for cleaning and disinfection protocols, each school will have an isolation room for any student or staff member presenting with COVID-19 symptoms to wait while parents are contacted for pickup. Any active cases will be reported to the local health department, which will be solely responsible for contact tracing and testing as school nurses are not experts in determining risk associated with this disease, said Director of Administrative Services Dr. Kyle Pursel.
Greene County has procured a large supply of hand sanitizer to be made available in every classroom and in kiosks in common areas. Touchless soap and towel dispensers are being installed in all bathrooms, and ion air cleaners are being added to all HVAC systems. The school has purchased electrostatic sprayers and other EPA-approved cleaning chemicals and will be training all staff on appropriate use.
Washable reusable face masks will be provided to all students and staff and disposable masks will be available in school. Daily health screenings will be performed by teachers to include touchless forehead scanners for temperature checks in every classroom.
Board Chair Sharon Mack, Ruckersville, said it will be important for parents to exercise caution about keeping kids home when they are suspected to be sick.
“Unfortunately, I don’t know that there’s going to be a way to distinguish that this person has an upset stomach because of something (they ate)—or he has COVID … or they have seasonal allergies—or they have COVID … or they have just a tickle in the throat—or they have COVID. We just have to be very firm on that; we can’t have questionable illness and then try to self-diagnose; we’re not testers,” she said.
Pursel, who presented the operational guidance to the board, says part of what makes social distancing so important is to cut down on the risk of needing to test or trace large numbers of people should there be a confirmed case or outbreak in the schools.
While mask wearing will not be mandatory for students all day in school, they will be recommended in situations where social distancing cannot realistically be maintained.
Jessica Welichko, a rising junior at William Monroe High School, tearfully admitted that despite the purported mental health risks, she is in favor of social distancing, reduced in-person school and mask wearing to protect her immunocompromised family members.
“I would rather risk my mental health than their physical health,” Welichko said. “If everyone’s wearing masks then pretty much no one’s going to get it; and if we’re staying separate then no one’s going to spread it; so I do feel like we should be following those guidelines.”
To establish proper social distancing, mock classrooms are being set up to rearrange existing desks or tables into formats that allow for collaboration while permitting the six feet of recommended space around each student. As a general rule, classrooms in the elementary grade levels will not have more than eight to 12 students and those in upper grades will be limited to 11-15 students per room. Signage and markers will indicate traffic movement in hallways, bathroom restrictions, entrance and exit strategies and seating on all buses.
“All of us are going to learn what six feet looks like, one way or the other,” Pursel said.
When it comes to school buses, students will be able to sit one per seat as long as they wear face masks (and siblings from the same household can sit together). With one per seat and students in preschool through 12th grade riding the same buses, more than 1,000 students will be able to be accommodated; however, parents are being encouraged to drive their student to and from school if possible to help eliminate overcrowding.
School cafeterias will not be used at first. Instead, mobile lunch ordering systems are being developed for students to order and pay for lunch in the morning and have it delivered to their classroom on disposable trays. Breakfast will be available via hallway kiosks where students can pick up a bagged meal to eat in their classroom. Take home meal distribution options are still being explored for free and reduced price lunch recipients.
Since students will now spend more time than usual in the same classroom during the day, primary and elementary school students may have recess twice a day, which could include walking around the schools or on the high school track. Playgrounds will not be utilized, and different classes will not take recess at the same time.
The proposed start date of Aug. 18 was unanimously approved by the board to allow some additional time to get the new policies in place without unduly impacting fall semester end dates or teacher contracts.
Full details of the Return to Learn plan are available on greenecountyschools.com and specific questions on the plan can be emailed to returntolearn@greenecountyschools.com.
