More than 100 teachers, parents and community members in Greene County sent a letter late Sunday to the Greene County School Board and the Greene County Public Schools superintendent asking for them to reconsider the plan that allows for in-person learning this fall.
"We are writing as concerned employees of Greene County Public Schools with the support of county parents and residents. As a tight knit community, the two cannot be separated. We urge you to reconsider our opening plan and pivot to a virtual learning plan until scientific and public-health data support it," the letter states.
The letter says that school employee are being asked to "weigh the risk of suffering from COVID-19 with our commitment to our careers and students in an environment with unknown safety."
Additional names are being added to the letter, which has a link for other educators or community members to sign their support.
To see the letter in its entirety, visit https://docs.google.com/document/d/14uSoQcOB0G-fO-boiXfZj6XHt4ilV5KsZFvASjvGE-A/edit?fbclid=IwAR3m37-tj_DalKhEiN62zs9w_HcoS-eavkQkJVeEhcc3EXadnV5fP-m9ISE.
On Saturday, the School Board announced a special meeting for Wednesday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center to vote on a revised 2020-2021 school year calendar with a proposed start date of Sept. 8.
The Greene County Record will continue to follow up on this on Monday morning.
