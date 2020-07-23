Deborah Garth Deane dedicated her life to supporting the youth of Greene County. From founding the youth basketball program in the 1980s to supporting the efforts of her children and grandchildren in fundraising and athletic endeavors, giving back to the youth of the community was her passion.
Now her name adorns the barn at the site of the Greene County Farm and Livestock Show that is scheduled to be dedicated in her memory to the community during this year’s event.
“This is something that she would want,” said her daughter Amy Deane, owner of the Wooly Lam in Ruckersville. “We just wanted to give back to the community and give back to the youth in the community and the future generations because my mother would have done that.”
After her mother passed away in February 2018, Amy and her children were searching for a way to honor her legacy of giving back.
“She had always given and supported the youth by fundraising, through our apple sales, through my daughter’s travel softball program, my son’s wrestling program,” Amy said. “In order to keep that alive, we felt like we should do something in her honor to support the youth in the community.”
After the termination of the annual Greene County Fair, a group of local volunteers got together to organize the first annual Greene County Farm and Livestock Show, which took place in August 2019. Because of the large expense involved with fair rides, the new festival focuses on agriculture and farming, with livestock demonstrations and competition, as well as live music, a market of vintage antiques and artisans, and many activities for kids such as hayrides and an antique tractor show.
“We all were like, what can we do to continue to allow these kids to show their animals? And that’s how it got started,” Amy Deane said. “The difference in the livestock show is also that we want all children to be able to attend, and we did not want that to be an expense or cost issue for families, so to come to the livestock show is free; the show is running on donations from the community, fundraisers and vendors that set up for the show.”
The three-day event was a huge success last year, but Amy Deane saw an opportunity to give back in just the sort of way her mother would have wanted for future events.
“The first year we had to rent tents to put the animals under,” she said. “And so the board of the event felt like if we were able to build a building and take away the rental (costs) for the tents, etc., that would be the best route. That’s when I reached out to my children to ask if using the funds for the event would be OK. We felt like this was our best opportunity to reach so many kids.”
For those who show livestock at the fair and also for the many local and visiting children who visit the event, the establishment of a permanent structure could bring joy for many future generations, Amy Deane said.
“It gives them a place to go and see how you raise the animals, see the work that’s put in; there’s little shows there with alpacas, things like that,” she said. “So, it’s another event in the county that is geared toward the youth in the community, and that’s what we wanted to do is to honor her legacy in that way.”
The Deane family funded the building of the barn, which now features a sign that reads: “Given in loving memory of Deborah Garth Deane, a woman of dignity and grace whose generous style always supported the youth in her life and community.”
The barn, which is being utilized by Legacy Church during the closure of the local school buildings in order to host socially distant outdoor church services, is supposed to be officially donated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony during the livestock show, on Saturday Aug. 8 at 4 p.m.
“Throughout my years of high school, my mom was our scorekeeper for every girls sporting event,” Amy recalled. “My son, instead of being into sports, he’s in the livestock show. My mom would want to continue to support not only her grandchild, but all the youths. Mom was just so generous and giving; she would just do what she could for another person and youth always was very close to her heart.”
Stay tuned for information in the coming weeks about the second annual Greene County Farm and Livestock Show, scheduled to take place Aug. 6-8 at 13510 Spotswood Trail in Ruckersville. Visit greenefarmandlivestockshow.org for more information.
