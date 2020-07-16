On July 6, Grace Health and Rehab of Greene County reported an outbreak in progress to the Virginia Department of Health with six confirmed cases. As of July 13 there is one active case.
It is unclear if it’s employees or patients or both at the Stanardsville facility who have tested positive for COVID-19. The administrator did not return requests for comment by press time.
One staff member at Grace Health and Rehab was confirmed to have tested positive on May 15.
Additionally, according to the Virginia Department of Health a second person with coronavirus has died in Greene County. At press time, the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic was at 87, a jump of more than 10 from the prior week.
Kathryn Goodman, Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) communications and public relation manager, said she isn’t able to provide information about any individual cases or fatalities due to privacy concerns.
The TJHD covers the counties of Greene, Louisa, Fluvanna, Nelson and Albemarle and the city of Charlottesville, which has had a total of 1,236 positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with between 25-30 new cases each day for the past week alone.
“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over yet,” Goodman said. “COVID-19 is still spreading in our communities. It’s been a very long four months and people are ready to get out to visit their favorite stores and to see their family and friends. Now, more than ever, it’s important that everyone continues to follow prevention measures like wearing face masks, standing six feet apart and washing hands often to prevent further spread of COVID-19.”
TJHD is planning a free drive-thru testing clinic for those 6 years old and older at Nathanael Greene Primary School in Stanardsville on Monday, July 20, from 9-11 a.m. Appointments must be made by calling (434) 972-6261 on Thursday or Friday, July 16-17, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. No one will be tested without an appointment. Testing is limited and people will be scheduled as first-called, first-scheduled.
Visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus for the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus pandemic in Virginia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.