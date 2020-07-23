The Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously decided July 14 to allocate federal CARES Act dollars to create grants to assist small businesses in Greene.
No one from the public spoke during the public hearing at the supervisors’ regular meeting.
Greene County received roughly $1.7 million in federal funding due to the coronavirus pandemic. The supervisors voted to allocate $300,000 of that money to the Economic Development Authority (EDA) to create grants for businesses impacted by the mandated closures earlier this year.
“The mandatory closures really impacted these small businesses significantly and it doesn’t necessarily show up in our sales taxes because Walmart and Lowe’s have had long lines,” said Alan Yost, director of economic development and tourism.
The EDA is partnering with the Charlottesville Investment Collaboration (CIC) to award these grants, which will be awarded in increments of $25,000, $10,000 and $5,000. Businesses must show the loss of business from the shutdown using gross receipts from 2019. The CIC is a nonprofit organization that focuses on supporting small businesses in Central Virginia and manages the application and administration of lending programs with the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna and Greene.
To receive a $25,000 grant, the business must demonstrate a 50% loss from 2019. For gross receipts between $100,000 to $500,000 and a 33% loss, a business would qualify for the $10,000 grant. For gross receipts of $100,000 and a 25% loss, a business could be eligible for a $5,000 grant. Additionally, a business must have been located in Greene County prior to March 2020 and hold a business license. Businesses cannot have more than 50 employees to be classified as a small business.
“The amount of the grant cannot exceed any documented loss,” Yost said.
He added this grant program and this pot of money is in addition to the EDA’s existing small business loan program, which charges interest for repayment.
Since the CARES Act funding must be spent by Dec. 30, the recovery funds will be used as grants with no repayment.
“Would this also help a business that has closed indefinitely if they wanted to come back and thought a small grant would help them?” Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb asked.
Yost said if a business can document in the application that it would help them come back and be sustainable, then absolutely.
“That is a perfect example of what we hope will happen,” Yost said.
Board Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville District, asked if there was room for the program to expand if funds are available.
“I would say it’s too early to say, however … at other localities when this grant funding has been made available, it goes very quickly,” Yost said. “So, if we go through the $300,000 quickly, I would encourage the EDA or myself on behalf of the EDA to come back to the board. I know there are other priorities as well and the board has to consider those priorities.”
While the program will be facilitated through the EDA, it will be a board of supervisors’ program and a memorandum of understanding was approved at the meeting between the EDA and the supervisors. The EDA and CIC already have a memorandum.
The EDA was scheduled to meet on Tuesday, July 21, which was after the paper went to press. Businesses interested in being sent an application once it’s finalized need to fill out the form at https://forms.gle/ghJU2A7NAYfrD18n6.
