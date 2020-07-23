Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, grocery stores and suppliers have struggled to maintain stock for consumers, often running out of basic necessities like flour, beef—yes and toilet paper, too.
Local farmers who have been able to shift to the rapidly changing economic climate are seeing massive uptick in sales, according to a recent press release from the Virginia Farm Bureau.
According to Whitney Perkins, a commodity specialist with Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, online sales platform Lulus Local Food has experienced a 650% growth in sales and a 522% increase in orders for meat and other products in 2020. The platform allows farmers and farmers markets to sell products directly to consumers, and thanks to the interruptions of normal selling procedures many are finding the demand overwhelming.
“But farmers are the most innovative group of people I know, and they always find a way to rise to consumer demands,” Perkins said. “It’s a real opportunity for us as producers and producer advocates to open a dialogue about where our food comes from and share in that story.”
Ralph Morton, owner of Cattle Run Farm in Ruckersville, says the nationwide shortages have definitely increased demand on local producers.
“As ambassadors for agriculture and the Buy Fresh Buy Local movement, Cattle Run Farms has had to evaluate our marketing and selling strategies to sustain the demand for beef and pork products,” he said. “We have managed to sustain and scale our business to ensure we meet the needs of our community using several different selling platforms: off the farm half, whole and boxed beef and pork at the Greene Farmers Market; personal and professional networks; Barn2Door; Facebook; CSA in Richmond; and word of mouth from loyal customers.”
Born and raised in Greene County, Morton has been pleasantly surprised with the uptick in sales this year but recognizes that others in the industry are having to work harder than ever to keep up.
“On the flip side, because we’re processing beef and pork regularly, processing facilities are challenged with meeting the needs of the producer … there is a real need for more processing facilities across the state,” he said.
Cliff Braun of the Farm at South River agreed that the increasing sales have put a strain on the operation, but says they are glad for the new customers and hope to continue expanding their operations moving forward.
“Sales of beef and eggs from our farm for the past six months have been more than triple the amount sold during the same period in 2019,” Braun said. “Interestingly, the bulk of our sales during the past six months have been to new customers and some have come from as far away as Pennsylvania to pick up their purchases. Nearly all of our new customers have become repeat buyers.”
Due to increased demand, the Farm at South River is in the process of expanding its operations.
“Based on comments made by many of our customers, the concept of buying local is very attractive,” Braun said. “Knowing where the beef and eggs come from is increasingly important.”
Louise Hege of Ivy Creek Farm says the main challenge this year has been finding appointments with increasingly overloaded butchers to get the meat ready for sale as demand continues to rise locally.
“The biggest problem is the butchers; they’re so booked up, you have to make an appointment way ahead. It’s a challenge to find a slot,” Hege said.
The Free Union beef farm produces on a small scale and sells mainly via word of mouth, but they have still seen an uptick in sales this year as more and more people turn to local producers for their food needs.
“Definitely, people are more interested in knowing where their meat comes from,” Hege said. “We don’t claim to be certified organic, but we do our level best to use no chemicals, and we use organic minerals and all that kind of stuff. That’s the kind of people that I would say are our customers.”
Blue Ridge Natural Beef has been providing farm-to-table beef in Stanardsville since 2006, and reports great support from its loyal customers during the 2020 season so far.
“We have great support from loyal and repeat customers who are concerned with the quality of their food and desire to support local farms,” said Jim Call, who co-owns the company along with Larry Dudding and Patrick Willenborg. “This year, with the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw an immediate uptick in interest from new as well as current customers who are either buying beef for the first time or increasing the quantity purchased. Many customers are buying freezers or finding friends who also want to split the purchase.”
Blue Ridge Natural Beef sells seasonally and by the quarter, half and whole steer. For fall delivery this year, they sold every steer by June, which is three months earlier than usual, he said. They are currently taking advance orders to deliver in October to November of 2021.
• Cattle Run Farm is located at 16615 Spotswood Trail in Ruckersville and can be found on
cattlerunfarm.luluslocalfood.com or at the Greene County Farmers Market in Stanardsville on Saturdays. Visit greenecommons.com/store/cattle-run-farm to place your order for curbside pickup of beef, pork, eggs and produce.
• The Farm at South River is at 3003 South River Road in Stanardsville and orders can be placed through their website farmatsouthriver.com. You can also email Judy@farmatsouthriver.com to arrange farm fresh egg pickup.
• Ivy Creek Farm is located at 4049 Simmons Gap Road in Free Union and can be found at Facebook.com/ivycreekfreshbeef.
• Blue Ridge Natural Beef cattle are raised at Sister’s Farm in Stanardsville and can be found at Facebook.com/lovethebeef or brnbeef.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.