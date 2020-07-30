Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in late winter, some Greene County residents have been busying themselves with making and distributing face masks. One local organizer estimates that more than 5,000 masks, hooks, face shields and scrub bags have been donated to local community members, hospitals, first responders and families in need so far through one Facebook group alone.
“I am extremely proud of the way Greene County has come together to help each other during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Rebekah Corcoran, mother of two boys in Ruckersville. As an administrator of the “Greene Helping Greene” Facebook group, Corcoran has helped organize the making and distribution of face masks through a series of donation drives over the past four months.
“Citizens came together to donate materials, volunteers picked up and delivered those materials and the finished masks and, of course, dozens of people made masks,” Corcoran said. “People like Heidi Hull and Terry Hodge have both made over 500 each and others, including Amanda King, Angela Cline Williams, Billie Jo Moon, Camden Ward, Chun-mei Chiu, Kaci Cobb, Lini Herron, Mary Ames, Melissa Cropp, Monica Tracey, Pam Laird, Shelah Haggenmaker, Trisha Covarrubia, Victoria Megginson and Yvonne Gangle, who combined have donated their time, talent and effort to provide over 1,500 masks.”
It’s not just masks that are needed. Tiffany Brown, owner of Little Country Cottage and her staff have made and donated more than 1,000 S-hooks for the masks and others are making face shields and scrub bags to donate to local community members, hospitals, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and more.
“It truly takes a community to fight pandemics and keep each other safe, and I am proud to be part of the community effort,” Corcoran said.
Elizabeth and Vicki Strauss of Ruckersville are among those making masks, using a borrowed sewing machine.
“(At first) I only made enough for my parents in case they needed to run an errand,” said Elizabeth Strauss, who began sewing masks in late March. “I searched the internet and couldn’t find (a pattern) that I liked and decided to combine a few different styles. After a few trials and errors, I developed a pattern that was broadly favored. Since then, I’ve created different patterns depending on a person’s age and size.”
Elizabeth has cousins who work at Geisinger Hospital in Pennsylvania, where masks were in short supply at one time.
“They were mandated to wear masks at all times but due to limited supplies, the hospital was issuing only one mask per person per week,” Elizabeth said. “They asked if I could make them a few so they could rotate through them in between shifts. At the same time, we had a family friend ask for help making scrub caps for her niece who works in a hospital down south; they were so limited on PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) they were using spare materials like bandanas.”
“We borrowed a sewing machine from one of her coworkers so I can lend her a hand,” Vicki said. “And yes, we made the coworker some masks. We’re still making them; I think our last tally count put us past 470.”
While they are not accepting payment for their masks, they have had some donate to help offset production costs.
“I am an elementary (school) teacher and was only able to sew the masks in the evenings and weekends; now that it’s summertime, I have more time to crank them out,” said Elizabeth, who completed her 500th mask on Friday, July 17. “I imagine we’ll stop sewing them only when they become obsolete once again.”
Vyvyan Rundgren of the Art Guild of Greene made and donated more than 100 cloth face masks to UVA Hospital in early April to help offset the scarcity of PPE available to healthcare workers on the front lines. Fellow guild member Cory Ryan was able to construct plastic face shields, used by doctors to help protect them as they work with COVID testing and treatment of patients.
Even area children have been getting involved in the mask-making efforts.
Sophie Mellott, a rising eighth-grader at William Monroe Middle School, says she and her sister, Grace, started making masks to help one of their neighbors.
“We started to make them for Ms. Martine, who does physical therapy,” Sophie said. “And then our mom put on social media about it to see if people wanted them.”
In addition to making masks for neighbors and family friends, Sophie has put the volunteer effort toward her Silver Award project for Girl Scouts. Until her community service hours were fulfilled, she and her mom did not allow customers to pay for the masks unless they wanted to donate to help cover shipping costs. She is currently waiting for the Girl Scout council to approve her award project.
Grace Mellott, a rising freshman at William Monroe High School, said people from different states have been buying their masks online and they’ve shipped masks to Washington state, Louisiana, Illinois, Maryland, Georgia and to various areas throughout Virginia. They are only making masks by request on weekends, to avoid getting burned out on the project.
Beth Mellott, mother of Grace and Sophie, said the mask design they are using has 19 steps from start to finish.
“Everybody has their favorite steps, so we all kind of assign steps and we normally do them in bulk,” she said, explaining how they divide the process up into an assembly line. “We work on the weekends when I’m not working and we’ll make 20 to 40 of them every weekend, but we’ll sew the same stitch 20 times in a row so, yeah, it gets a little repetitive.”
The trio has had donations of fabric as well as money for supplies and shipping and has already made more than 250 masks. They’ve made various improvements to the pattern over the weeks they have been working, such as switching from ties to elastic, altering the fit for better comfort and adding ear savers with rubber bands for an adjustable fit.
“We make kid ones, and we also started making neck gaiters because we have some stretchy fabric which Matthew (our brother) likes,” Sophie said. Since the family has been trying to limit their trips out to stores like JoAnn Fabrics, they’ve had to get creative with fabric shopping. At one point, Beth went into the store and FaceTimed her girls (with a mask on) from the store, pointing out various fabrics so they could choose without having to come in the store with her.
Beth also says the project has been a learning experience for her girls, who have learned to select fabrics based on who the mask is for and are now very familiar with the family sewing machine.
“They’re good at threading the machine and winding the bobbins,” Beth said. She says the girls have also been saving fabric scraps from each mask and hope to make a commemorative quilt at some point to remember all the different masks they made and all the people they were able to help.
Sue Traber, of Ruckersville, and her son Thomas, a rising ninth-grader at William Monroe High School, have been using their 3D printer to make ear savers. These bands go around the back of the head and disposable or cloth masks with elastic ear bands can be hooked onto them to reduce ear discomfort for those who have to wear masks for longer periods of time, such as healthcare or food service workers.
“I saw on Facebook that a Boy Scout from another state was 3D printing ear savers,” Sue Traber said. “Because I am not that good at sewing I thought this was a way that our family could help. My son has been 3D printing for several years and it is his printer.”
The Trabers found an online template for the design and soon had several big orders from the UVA Cancer Center, nursing homes and essential workers, such as plumbers and city workers, and several friends who are nurses.
“When we received several big orders for over 200 ear savers I asked a friend of my son who also has a 3D printer [Akhil Mari, who competed on the middle school robotics team with Thomas Traber last fall] to help us,” Sue Traber said. “We could only print one at a time and each one takes 20 to 30 minutes so everyone in the family took turns pressing print … Between our family and the Mari family we made over 200 ear savers. It was a great feeling to help in a small way for people who had to be on the front lines.”
The Traber family, who have not charged for the ear savers but have accepted donations toward supplies of the plastic filament used in the printers, recently started receiving orders from local teachers in anticipation of the return to school next month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.