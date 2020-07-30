Born in the south of England, Jackie Pamenter retired to Stanardsville 20 years ago with her husband, Don. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s found new ways to reconnect with old quilting friends from her former home in New York and across the country.
“I started my first quilt in 1972, finished it 10 years, four countries and two continents later, and it is still my husband’s favorite of mine,” Pamenter said. “Over the years I’ve made many, and also gained an understanding of the ways quilts have been made over the years and the textiles that went into them.”
Greene County’s Visitor Center has featured a historic quilt display since 2003 and Pamenter’s first quilt was among the first to be displayed. She also spent many years writing the descriptions that go along with the display, which is rotated monthly. Photos of each entry and the accompanying descriptions are kept in a book near the current display at the new visitor’s center on U.S. Route 29.
That first quilt used a technique called “English Paper Piecing” by which the artist must accurately cut many hexagons of thick paper or card stock to use as templates for the fabric, which is then pieced together by hand.
“They must be accurate and you must use a template,” Pamenter explained. “In this quilt the overall pattern is called Grandmother’s Flower Garden, where a central hexagon is surrounded by six to form the flower. The quilt is tied rather than quilted; that is to say, embroidery thread is used to make small knots across the surface of the fabric. I’ve never made another quilt using this technique.”
Pamenter has participated in quilt documentation days and enjoys learning the history along with the techniques of the craft.
“Partly because of my interest in quilts that goes back decades, I’ve acquired a number of quilting history books and big books of patterns as well as histories of textiles,” Pamenter said. “One of my treasures is a fabric dating guide that includes actual pieces of fabrics to illustrate different designs in different time periods. That must have been a labor of love, and it is very useful.”
In their own home, the Pamenters often use a “summer-weight” quilt for their bed that they acquired many years ago in the Shenandoah Valley.
“It is probably almost 100 years old,” she said. “It is a Flying Geese pattern, with a number of shades of plain blue. Some pieces have faded, some are still almost as they were originally, so they look like completely different colors. (The quilter) surely had no idea that this would happen … I’m always interested in trying to figure out why a quiltmaker did what she did.”
But Pamenter’s love of history is not limited to textiles.
When the Pamenters moved to Stanardsville 20 years ago, their house came with a broken-down old building that was once the home of Forest Hill Academy boarding school in 1870. Given to Greene County in 1876 as one of the first single-room schoolhouses in the county, this was also the site where four Stanardsville women registered to vote when women were first given that right in 1920.
Jackie Pamenter renovated the building into a livable guest house in January 2000, and since the pandemic, has turned the space into her own personal quilting studio. A binder of historical photos and research on the building’s history adorns the coffee table in front of a comfortable couch, and her sewing machine and other materials occupy a table in front of the large front windows, overlooking the carefully tended garden. An old fruit tree takes up much of the space between the studio and the main house.
“I had not really done much quilting for years until I made a baby quilt for my niece two years ago,” Pamenter said. “I had migrated all my stuff to a room above the kitchen but when we had some work done I had to empty it and I thought, this is a wonderful place to sew.”
Pamenter received an email from a friend back in Westchester, N.Y., where they had been part of a weekly sewing group together many years ago. Mary Cannizzaro now runs a quilting company called Cannizzaro Creations (www.canquilt.com), and teaches classes as well as quilting on commission.
“And Mary wanted to know if I remembered a picture of a quilt,” Pamenter said. She found the picture in question and then Mary surprised her with an invitation. “And she said, ‘We’re still meeting; do you want to meet with us? Why don’t you come back to the fold?’”
The New York quilt group of decades ago was now meeting virtually via Zoom, and they would have members come and go every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until around 4 p.m. Friends who used to meet on Wednesdays in the old fire hall in South Salem, N.Y., now live in Connecticut and New Orleans and even Stanardsville, but thanks to the internet they can all be together weekly to encourage each other on new projects.
“We catch up on what we’re doing and then (Mary) said she was quilting houses, and she shared the pattern,” Pamenter said. “And since I needed to make a quilt for my niece, I decided to make a house quilt using the pattern. And then she taught us a technique … so we’ve been learning while we’ve been chatting.”
With a laptop in her studio, Pamenter is able to drop in on the weekly group meetings and catch up with friends while she works. She considers herself fortunate to be retired and to have easy access to a lot of books and plans to spend the rest of quarantine catching up with old friends and sewing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.