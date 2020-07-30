Ongoing
The Jarrell and Shelton reunion has been canceled for this year due to the virus that is in our country. May God bless each one and keep us safe.
The Greene County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee is collecting peanut butter and jelly—and other nonperishable food items—to be donated to local food organizations that assist families in need throughout Virginia. No glass jars permitted. Drop the items in the bin outside the Greene County Farm Bureau office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Donations will be accepted until Sept. 15. All donations must be purchased and not homemade and not expired. The Greene County Farm Bureau is at 45 Business Park Circle in Ruckersville. Monetary donations will be accepted. For more information, call the office at (434) 985-7057.
The Greene County Farmer’s Market in Stanardsville is open 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 24. The pavilion is at Greene Commons which is behind the county administration building at 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville. For more information, visit www.greenecommons.com.
July 27-Aug. 21
The Orange County Department of Social Services VIEW Adult Education program is offering a medication aide class July 27 through August 21. The class will meet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. For more information or to register, call Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155 x8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
Aug. 2
The annual Lawson family reunion will be held on Sunday, Aug. 2 at the shelter behind First Bible Baptist Church, 225 Snow Drive in Ruckersville. They will eat at 1 p.m. Paper goods, utensils and meat will be provided. Please bring a covered dish, dessert and/or drink to share. For questions, call (434) 981-8412.
Aug. 9
Bacon Hollow Baptist Church of Dyke will have Homecoming Aug. 9, beginning at 10 a.m. Guest speaker will be David Crawford originally from the area. Everyone is invited to come and share preaching, singing, food and fellowship with us. For more information, call Wanda Hensley at (434) 985-2113.
