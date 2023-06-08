The following is a press release from GCPS.

Greene County Public Schools (GCPS) will participate in this year’s Summer Food Service Program for summer school June 5-23 and YMCA camp at Ruckersville Elementary School June 5-July 28.

These sites will be closed June 19 and July 3-4.

Free meals will be provided to all children and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability or age, and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.

All students attending GCPS summer school are eligible to receive one breakfast and one lunch daily free of charge. For families in the community with children not attending summer school, meals will be provided on a first come, first serve basis at the following sites and times:

Ruckersville Elementary School, William Monroe Middle School and William Monroe High School: breakfast will be served from 8-9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Families can contact the School Nutrition Office at 434-939-9096 with any questions.

All GCPS families are also encouraged to participate in the 2023 Summer Kid Packs Program. There are no income requirements, and families must have at least one child age 18 or under in the household. Pick up is available at Feeding Greene every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. No sign up is required. Families can contact Rhonda Oliver at 434-985-3663 for more information.

