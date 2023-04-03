Members and supporters of the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company (GVFC) gathered together April 1 for the fire company’s annual banquet. More than 80 people, including firefighters, auxiliary members, local government officials and law enforcement, attended Saturday’s event.

GVFC President John Chiles shared that the banquet has been a longstanding tradition, meant to recognize those who go out of their way to keep the community safe.

“There are a lot of special people that are involved in Gordonsville and any of the volunteer fire companies in the county,” Chiles said. “These people are doing it out of the kindness of their hearts and it's very important to recognize these folks, not just here but everywhere.”

GVFC has served Gordonsville and the surrounding community for 107 years. During the banquet the fire company reflected on some of its biggest accomplishments, including nearly doubling the organization’s membership.

Fire Chief Matt Smith noted that in 2021 and 2022, GVFC recruited 21 new members, 18 of whom are still actively serving. Many of the new recruits are part of a recent influx of young adults who have breathed new life into the longstanding organization.

18-year old Trey Clatterbuck, a lifelong Gordonsville resident, joined the fire company about seven months ago at the suggestion of a couple of friends. Clatterbuck said that he feels it’s important for the younger generation to get out into the community and show their support for older firefighters who have often been involved for decades.

Mackenzie Dingus is 21 years old and has been helping out with the auxiliary, which supports the fire company through services like fundraising and event planning, for five years. As the granddaughter of auxiliary Nancy Beasley and the late Mike Beasley, a beloved former fire chief, Dingus said it was important to carry on her family’s tradition and enriching to give back to others.

Chief Smith has been a firefighter for 30 years, including 16 with GVFC. He said it’s been impressive to see how many people have stepped up to support the fire company lately.

“The past couple years have been highlight years,” Smith shared. “We've got a lot of new personnel in, and even some of the older folks are coming back and they're supporting what we do even if they can't necessarily run fire. We're growing bigger and better together in the past few years and that's really a good thing.”

Other accomplishments over the last year including responding to 570 calls, from brush and structure fires to automobile accidents. Top runners were Tyler Trainum, Chief Smith and Assistant Chief Allen Kuser.

After dinner, awards were presented for outstanding contributions and years of service. Rudy Richardson, a supporter of the fire company was commended for providing everything from catering to building repairs when necessary. Chief Smith described Richardson as someone who “has never, ever blinked an eye when [GVFC] asked for something.”

Next, Assistant Chief Kuser accepted an award on behalf of Bart Lace in recognition of his success in recruiting and retaining new members. Nancy Beasley presented the first-ever John Michael Beasley award to Charles “Buster” Chambers, who has served as an elected officer with the company for 33 years. Garnett Taylor presented an award to the auxiliary, honoring the organization for 100 years of service.

Overall, the banquet was a touching moment of celebration, reflecting on the tireless work of past and present GVFC volunteers and looking forward to the years ahead. Gordonsville Mayor Bob Coiner, whose own father became a firefighter in his teens and who has never missed a banquet in more than 20 years, put it simply: “You’ve got to be here. These are our guys.”

For more information about the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company, visit www.gordonsvillefirecompany.com.