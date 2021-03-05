Goochland football team shuts out future Jefferson District foe Albemarle

With a lockdown defensive effort, the Goochland football team shut out future Jefferson District opponent Albemarle 27-0 on Friday night in a historic first meeting between the two programs.

“This was our first impression,” Goochland head coach Alex Fruth said. “This is our first time to show the people in the Jefferson District that we might be a 3A school, we might be smaller in size in terms of the number of kids in our building, but we play a really good brand of football. We’re going to be physical. We’re going to be a tough out anytime we play anybody in the Jefferson.

“It was a good chance to kind of introduce ourselves.”

Senior Conner Popielarz led the Bulldogs with a pair of six-yard rushing touchdowns in the second half.

Goochland etched its first points onto the scoreboard early in the second quarter when junior quarterback C.J. Towles connected with a wide-open Kameron Holman on a 50-yard touchdown pass.

Earlier in the game, Goochland came up with a huge stop to keep Albemarle off the board. In the first quarter, the Bulldogs held the host Patriots on third down at the Goochland 15-yard line, then senior linebacker Will Stratton dove in to block the ensuing field goal try for his ninth blocked kick in two seasons.