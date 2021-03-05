Goochland football team shuts out future JD foe Albemarle

With a lockdown defensive effort, the Goochland football team shut out future Jefferson District opponent Albemarle 27-0 on Friday night in a historic first meeting between the two programs.
“This was our first impression,” Goochland head coach Alex Fruth said. “This is our first time to show the people in the Jefferson District that we might be a 3A school, we might be smaller in size in terms of the number of kids in our building, but we play a really good brand of football. We’re going to be physical. We’re going to be a tough out anytime we play anybody in the Jefferson.
“It was a good chance to kind of introduce ourselves.”
Senior Conner Popielarz led the Bulldogs with a pair of six-yard rushing touchdowns in the second half.
Goochland etched its first points onto the scoreboard early in the second quarter when junior quarterback C.J. Towles connected with a wide-open Kameron Holman on a 50-yard touchdown pass.
Earlier in the game, Goochland came up with a huge stop to keep Albemarle off the board. In the first quarter, the Bulldogs held the host Patriots on third down at the Goochland 15-yard line, then senior linebacker Will Stratton dove in to block the ensuing field goal try for his ninth blocked kick in two seasons.
“That’s what he does! I told him before that play, ‘Hey, Will, go block this kick,’” fellow senior linebacker Anthony Holland said. “He blocked the kick! That’s what he does!”
Goochland’s defense continued to shine in the third quarter. Holland’s 7-yard sack pushed the Patriots back to their 19-yard line on fourth down, and the short punt landed on Albemarle’s 36.
The Bulldogs, led on the following drive by Popielarz, steadily moved the chains on the ground until Popielarz broke a tackle in his 6-yard trip to the end zone.
Sophomore kicker Tyler Black, who had three PATs in Friday’s game, pinned Albemarle at its 8-yard line on the ensuing kickoff, and Eyan Pace picked off a Patriots’ pass along the sideline near the home team’s 30 and took it to the house for a 20-0 Goochland lead.
Holland added another huge sack later in the third for a loss of nine yards.
“We just stayed focused; we read what they were doing,” Holland said. “They switched to a zone run, we read it and we capitalized, executed.”
Fruth praised the defensive line across the board, with De’Andre Robinson, Isaiah Walker, Enrique Alvarez, Kai Burton and Ayden Doczi all bringing pressure and contributing to the shutout.
“All those guys did a great job; our linebackers were phenomenal. Watching Omarion [Quarles] and Will and Anthony...those guys were everywhere on the field,” Fruth said. “When they’re playing the way they play, it makes the secondary’s lives so much easier.