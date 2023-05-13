George W. Smith, 80, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 13, 2023. He will forever be loved and forever missed.

George was a police officer, a father, a grandfather, a brother and a friend. He loved to be on the river fishing or in the mountains with his life long friends. George was predeceased by his parents, Lattel and Hampton and his daughter, Lisa.

He is survived by daughter, Jackie and husband, Matt; grandchildren, Kyler and Alayna, also grandchildren, Nick and Jordan; his sister, Judy, and a larger circle of family and friends.

George retired from the University of Virginia Police Department.

A memorial service will be held at The Fraternal Order of Police Building, 974 Michie Tavern Lane, Charlottesville, Va., at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Contributions in memory of George can be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (https://t2t.org).

