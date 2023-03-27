For the first time in three and a half years, the Orange County Free Clinic (OCFC) will hold a fundraising gala Saturday, April 15.

OCFC Executive Director Dorren Brown said that she and her staff were excited to host the upcoming gala after pausing the event due to COVID. This year, funds raised during the gala will benefit another part of OCFC’s programming that was forced to take a break during the pandemic: mental health services.

In addition to primary care, OCFC provides mental health counseling services for underserved Orange County residents. The organization previously had on-site counseling but had to reduce its services to counseling via Zoom or over the phone for the duration of the pandemic. Now, with COVID-related concerns relaxing and a rising need for mental health support in the community, the board felt it was important to start offering in-person therapy once again.

In the fall of 2022, OCFC received a Seed Grant from the Culpeper Wellness foundation, allowing it to hire a part-time counselor, Gin Eborn, who runs a private practice in addition to her community work with the clinic. OCFC does not receive any regular funding specifically geared toward mental health, so donations from the gala will play a major role in making sure the counselling program remains available in the future.

“We were very fortunate to find Gin and be able to hire her as our counselor, and so the intention of the fundraiser is to continue with the program and make it sustainable,” Brown said.

Community galas are one of the primary ways in which the free clinic has been able to fund its work over the last 16 years. OCFC receives no federal aid, so all of its funding comes from either the state and local levels or individual donations. Currently, the county and the town governments of Orange and Gordonsville pitch in, along with the Virginia Department of Health. In addition, Orange Pharmacy and Gordonsville Pharmacy partner with the clinic to provide prescriptions.

“We basically exist on the kindness of strangers,” Brown said. “All of our monies come from grants — usually smaller grants — and private donations.”

According to Eborn, accessible mental health services are particularly important following the pandemic, as more people are struggling with the trauma, loss and isolation.

“On a global scale, people were very isolated,” Eborn explained. “They didn’t get a lot of the support and help they needed. People were scared during the pandemic and we saw big jumps in the amount of anxiety, panic attacks, even depression.”

Those emotional struggles are often compounded with everyday difficulties that have intensified over the last several years.

“People today are also dealing with a loss of jobs because the economy hasn’t come back, and you’ve got families that are facing stressors they really haven’t faced before, so getting help is critical,” Eborn said.

While telehealth is a valuable resource that allows many people to receive counseling who wouldn’t be able to otherwise, Eborn says phone counseling can’t fully replace the benefits of meeting with a mental health professional in person.

“It gives people a place to anchor themselves and a sense of community by coming in here. They can sit face to face with someone and talk,” she said.

And from the sounds of it, OCFC will be meeting with a lot of clients face-to-face in the coming months. Brown explained that the clinic is beginning to see an increase in the number of patients now that fears about COVID spread have died down somewhat. Other factors like inflation and economic instability mean that more people with higher incomes are finding themselves in need of help for the first time.

“What we had to do was actually raise the eligibility level,” Brown said. “We used to be at 200 percent of the federal poverty level, but we had to go up to 300 percent along with Madison County and Culpeper County. We all did it at the same time because that dollar doesn’t stretch as far today.”

In addition, the anticipated end of the federal Public Health Emergency on May 11 means that state medical assistance programs “must return to normal enrollment operations and re-determine eligibility for Medicaid members,” according to Virginia.gov. On a practical level, this means that some Virginians will no longer qualify for Medicaid and will subsequently return to organizations like free clinics that serve the uninsured.

“We’re seeing now that because of the state of emergency ending, we’re starting to see some of the people coming back to us who are now not going to qualify for Medicaid, and we want to be prepared for that,” Brown said.

Despite the anticipated challenges, Brown says that the clinic has made several major strides over the last year. Thanks to a grant from the Virginia Department of Health, OCFC now has a dedicated “community health worker” whose job is to connect patients with other resources in the area.

“The free clinic has created an environment where we treat the whole person, because we understand that everything in someone’s life impacts their physical health, their mental health and their vibrancy in life,” Eborn explained.

The ability to direct clients toward sources of aid is especially critical in Orange County, where few services exist for low-income or otherwise struggling community members. OCFC fosters relationships with regional organizations like the Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services in order to make sure that its clients have other needs met like shelter and substance abuse rehabilitation, although transportation to those services can pose a challenge of its own.

“We have to refer many of our patients to resources that aren’t in Orange County because we don’t have those particular resources,” Brown said. “That’s a lot of what the community health worker does. She’s finding resources on Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Charlottesville, just all around.”

In addition to adding the community health worker position, OVFC now provides translation services in order to address the needs of the county’s growing Spanish-speaking population.

“We have three people on staff who speak Spanish,” Brown said. “We have a translator who actually goes into the exam room to help translate. We feel it’s very important, breaking down that language barrier so the patient can really get the help they need and express what’s going on.”

Both Brown and Eborn agreed that what motivates them to continue their mission is seeing increase in the quality of life that patients experience, both physically and mentally, after receiving care from the clinic.

“It doesn’t get any better than this, to be honest with you,” Brown said. “I go home smiling because I know we’ve helped someone.”

“You want to talk about making my day?” Eborn shared. “It’s when I’ve got people who are so courageous and brave, and we’ll come and talk about those pieces of their life and the loss and grief they’re feeling. I’ll see them later, and they come in smiling. They’re getting back to work; they’re back to their families. They’re finding joy again.”

The OCFC Hope Blooms Gala will take place Saturday, April 15, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at The Pavilion on Lakeland Farm. Activities will include live and silent auctions, music by New Orleans-style jazz band Laissez Foure and dinner catered by Real Food. Tickets are $125 per person and sponsorships are also available for individuals and businesses. For more information or to RSVP, contact Kim Frye Smith at (540) 672-3530.