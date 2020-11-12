Former Virginia coach Dom Starsia named boys lacrosse coach at Blue Ridge School

Blue Ridge School has a tradition of producing high-level Division I lacrosse talent.
Now that talent will be led by one of the sport's all-time coaching greats.
Former University of Virginia men's lacrosse coach Dom Starsia is the new head coach at Blue Ridge, the school announced Thursday afternoon. He takes over for Michael Herring, who left the program to take a job at Young Harris College.
“I am very excited about the opportunity to coach the Blue Ridge team,” Starsia said in a release announcing his hire. “I have enjoyed every part of getting to know the school and the community.”
Starsia is lacrosse royalty.
He guided the Virginia men’s lacrosse team to four national championships and 21 NCAA Tournament appearances during his 24 seasons in charge of the Cavaliers. After a successful coaching stint at Brown University, his alma mater, Starsia came to Charlottesville and guided the Virginia men's lacrosse program to national prominence.
During his time at Virginia, Starsia’s teams made 13 NCAA Final Four appearances and won national championships in 1999, 2003, 2006 and 2011. He was named ACC Coach of the Year eight times and was selected as the Field Turn National Division I Coach of the Year in 2008 and 2010. He departed the college coaching ranks in 2016 as the winningest coach in NCAA Division I history.
Starsia, who was inducted into National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2008, is excited to bring his vast coaching knowledge to his new post at Blue Ridge.
“What I am truly looking forward to is what I truly love about coaching, the daily contact with young people on the practice field,” Starsia said.
Blue Ridge Headmaster Trip Darrin was ecstatic to announce the news.
“This Barons lacrosse team has dealt with the adversity of losing their season to the pandemic last spring, then having their beloved coach depart for a college opportunity this fall,” Darrin said in a release. “I am humbled and simply grateful that these guys now get to be coached by one of the all-time greats. Not only is Dom Starsia one of the greatest teachers, mentors and tacticians in the sport of lacrosse, more importantly he is a man of the utmost character who has found a connection with the Blue Ridge mission.
"I am excited for this team and I am excited for Blue Ridge School that Dom Starsia will be a part of the process through which our students grow to be young men of character.”
Blue Ridge athletic director Bryan Puckett agreed.
“We are very excited to have Coach Starsia staking over the lacrosse program,” said Puckett in a release. “I was impressed with his immediate gravitation to our mission and how much his personal philosophies are in sync with our school’s philosophy. I am looking forward to working with Coach Starsia as he continues our lacrosse program’s outstanding tradition.”
Blue Ridge senior Jack Charboneau, who has signed to play lacrosse at Johns Hopkins, was floored when he heard the news.
“It’s amazing for me because we have a coach who has achieved the highest thing in our sport, something that almost everyone on our team wants to achieve,” Charboneau said. “He is also one of the most respected men in the game. To have him reaching out on behalf of our guys is amazing.”
The senior attack knows Starsia will push him, and the rest of the Blue Ridge players, to be the best they can be.
“He knows what it takes to be ready to play at a top Division I school,” Charboneau said. “He will prepare us all of that.”
Charboneau said the team learned of Starsia’s hire on Thursday morning and collectively broke out in applause with the news.
“Coach Starsia wants to continue to build off the culture that Coach Herring built,” he said. “A culture built on appreciation and excellence in sport and academics. He also wants to come here to coach a state-championship caliber team and also help guys get recruited to top NCAA programs.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!