Former Virginia coach Dom Starsia named boys lacrosse coach at Blue Ridge School

Starsia, who was inducted into National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2008, is excited to bring his vast coaching knowledge to his new post at Blue Ridge.

“What I am truly looking forward to is what I truly love about coaching, the daily contact with young people on the practice field,” Starsia said.

Blue Ridge Headmaster Trip Darrin was ecstatic to announce the news.

“This Barons lacrosse team has dealt with the adversity of losing their season to the pandemic last spring, then having their beloved coach depart for a college opportunity this fall,” Darrin said in a release. “I am humbled and simply grateful that these guys now get to be coached by one of the all-time greats. Not only is Dom Starsia one of the greatest teachers, mentors and tacticians in the sport of lacrosse, more importantly he is a man of the utmost character who has found a connection with the Blue Ridge mission.

"I am excited for this team and I am excited for Blue Ridge School that Dom Starsia will be a part of the process through which our students grow to be young men of character.”

Blue Ridge athletic director Bryan Puckett agreed.