For Stephanie Saperstein and Chef Will Miguel, owning their own restaurant is a dream come true and the culmination of years of hard work in the food service industry.

The duo took over ownership of Forked on Main at the beginning of February after working as employees at the modern American dining establishment. On Feb. 28, Miguel and Saperstein celebrated their latest accomplishment with an official ribbon cutting attended by more than 100 guests. The owners shared that the impressive showing by the community at the event is a source of both encouragement and responsibility.

“It’s a good kind of pressure that I have on my shoulders,” Miguel explained. “I feel like here [in Orange], people treat these places like their own, and our goal is to make sure the people feel proud about the food.”

Saperstein added that the community’s involvement has already been helpful in directing the restaurant’s creative choices moving forward.

“On a personal level, you almost feel a little bit more excited or willing to try different things because you have a whole rally of people behind you,” she said. “Chef and I, a lot of times we’ll come up with something and we’re not one hundred percent sure how it will go with our guests, so we’ll take a week just talking to people and asking what they think.”

The trust that the owners have developed with their clientele as both employees and owners has allowed them to expand upon their menu with unique new offerings. On Valentine’s Day, a pork cheek dish developed by Chef Miguel sold out in just over a half hour, and the current menu includes everything from tuna tartare on crispy rice to mussels with ‘nduja sausage, along with old classics like pasta and steak.

Miguel and Saperstein said that they appreciate the sense of community and the welcome change of pace that small-town life offers.

Both got their respective starts working in big cities as teenagers, with Miguel serving Peking duck at Mexico City’s first Mandarin house and Saperstein bartending in nightclubs on Long Island. Miguel would go on to work under two Michelin-starred chefs while Saperstein worked her way up in the industry, eventually crossing paths while working at the Clifton Inn in Charlottesville.

Despite their extensive travels and experience, Saperstein and Miguel said that they haven’t found another place quite like Orange.

“I love Orange,” Saperstein said. “It’s your quintessential Hallmark movie small town … On a Friday night in Manhattan, I have a hundred people in the dining room and I don’t know a single one of them except for my staff. On a Friday night here, there are a hundred people and we know seventy-five percent of them. They’re regulars. They’re neighbors.”

Miguel explained that another positive aspect of running a restaurant in a small town was the opportunity to leave some of the glitz of the restaurant industry behind and to let the food speak for itself.

“One of the chefs that I worked for years ago told me, ‘Always work hard in silence. Let your success be your noise,” he reflected.

Above all else, Miguel and Saperstein said they want everyone, from customers to employees, to feel welcome at the restaurant, a priority which the previous owners passed on to them.

“We put a lot of work into making this a place to come and have a glass of wine in your leggings and sweatshirt after yoga class, or to come in dressed up with your spouse and sit down for dinner. So that feeling of being your hometown restaurant, we want to keep that,” Saperstein said.

“Now that we have our own restaurant, it’s our responsibility to make sure that we create something that is good, not only for us as owners, but for everybody and for the community,” Miguel added.

Forked on Main is located in the historic Sparks Building at 124 W. Main St. in downtown Orange. For more information, including the restaurant’s menu and hours of operation, visit www.forkedonmain.com.

Captions:

Forked (Photo Credit – Forked on Main): After working for the restaurant, Chef Will Miguel and Stephanie Saperstein took over ownership of Forked on Main on Feb. 1.

0132 (Photo Credit – Forked on Main): Forked on Main owners Chef Will Miguel and Stephanie Saperstein (at center), surrounded by restaurant staff.

7032 (Photo Credit – Andra Landi): Three favorite menu items at Forked on Main: mussels with ‘nduja sausage, fried pickles with pimiento cheese, and tuna tartare on crispy rice.

7074 (Photo Credit – Andra Landi): Chef Will Miguel prepares house-made rosemary focaccia.

7082 (Photo Credit – Andra Landi): Chef Will Miguel holds a finished batch of focaccia.

8016 (Photo Credit – Forked on Main): More than 100 guests attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Forked on Main on Feb. 28.