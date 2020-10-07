For 'Recollections," Wynonna decided to go 'back to the beginning'

“The two of us together are combustible,” Wynonna said.
She’s thinking specifically of her new EP, “Recollections,” a set of covers recorded primarily by just the star and her husband, producer/multi-instrumentalist Cactus Moser. She could just as well be speaking of the pair’s musical rebirth during the pandemic.
“We decided to do what we love,” said Wynonna. “No agenda.”
The whole process behind the release, from being inspired by the couple’s Facebook livestreaming — for which Wynonna would like to thank the fans who participated — through the recording process, was very organic.
“It started to hit me,” Wynonna explained. “You know what, I’ve wanted to do this my whole life. In the ‘80s, I was considered more a pop artist than country. I got caught up in horns and backup singers — big hair, big everything. All of the sudden we’re on the farm, talking to Robert Weir, and he’s coming to the studio, and he’s in the driveway. There was no meeting; there was no powers that be; no ‘Wynonna’s going to have a conference call with the record label and manager.’ How cool!”
At one point, Moser set up just one mic “on a whim,” not really thinking about recording, even if the idea was “in a recessed place in my head,” he said. Some of the tracks got a little more instrumentation, some keys or lap steel, “just to build them out a little,” but the recordings stay direct.
“With her voice,” Moser laughed, “I don’t have to do much. I just make noises and we’re golden.”
As they found ways to get creative at home, they went with the raw performances.
“I don’t care about perfection. I care about enjoying myself,” Wynonna said.
And over the past few months, that meant going back to her origins. As they watched a number of music documentaries during lockdown — on Laurel Canyon, Bob Dylan and Miles Davis, among others — Wynonna recognized “the best part of their lives were the beginning years when they were authentic. It was the original time at the beginning.” She thought, “I want to get back to the beginning.”
That attitude doesn’t mean the recordings are all lighthearted when, in fact, the opposite is often the case. Wynonna recorded “Angel from Montgomery” after getting the news that its writer John Prine “had flown.” She knows it as part of “the music that started me on this journey,” even having performed it with Prine.
Her recording of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” similarly came from a difficult moment. A visual person — “ I literally see things in video on my head,” she said — Wynonna describes the setting: “There’s only two items in the room. A piano and my prayer chair, where I sit and look out the window and I pray or cry. [I was] going through tough stuff as a mom, and looking out the window.”
At that point, she felt the need to sing the song and recorded it on her iPhone, which ended up being released just like that. She’s since sung it alone to sold-out crowds.
“It was just a personal thing, and it turned into a great moment,” she said.
That sensibility permeates the pair’s current work. Moser thinks of the big bands and the famous musicians they’ve collaborated with, but right now, he’s invested in this more immediate sound, saying, “I get passionate about it not being perfect because it moves people far more.”
“I just believe in what’s going on,” he explained. “When there are just two humans that are in love and making this together. There’s more to it than meets the eye.”
As he talks about his art, he thinks of Neil Young and Crazy Horse.
“It’s like an old farm implement coming alive when they play,” he said. “It is so damaged and held together by duct tape and electricity, and yet it still to this hour matters more than 20 perfect [performances where] everything is in place. I could give a rip. Honest to God, someone is playing ‘Harvest’ right now somewhere and it means something to them. It’s not perfect. It’s just like we are. We’re broken. We are not perfect creatures. Life has never been shiny; I don’t care how much money or power you’ve got, there’s a lot of grit and grime just like an old farm implement.”
As he tells a story of his dad dragging an old tractor out of the mud, putting some grease on it and working 200 acres, Wynonna interrupts by laughing and asking, “Are you saying that’s what I am?”
It’s clear what they both mean, both in their art and to each other in this moment. As Wynonna explains about rejecting her perfectionism and learning that one raw take is fine, she adds, “It made me fall in love with him even more because now we’re a band.”
Right now, Wynonna sounds at ease.
“What I’m trying to tell the world is: ‘Stop trying too hard, because your best is good enough.’”
Part of that comfort comes from aging. She remembers how, in your 20s, “you’re trying to date and be really cool.” In her 30s, she said, “I had a kid, I got to be a mom, I got divorced and went through hell.” She considers how life in your 40s is the time to “look at your life and say, ‘This is what I’m really thankful for.’” But now, in her 50s, she said, “I’m having the best time of my life. I have been allowed to be so real.”
Those thoughts resonate in a particular way right now.
“There’s a lot of loss; people’s hearts are broken,” Wynonna said. “There’s a lot of new growth. Babies will be born 10 months from now. It’s a time for creative ... It’s time to revisit what it is that we love about our country — family, faith, all of it.”
As Wynonna and Moser go through that process, they reveal where they are in the present, but also where Wynonna’s always been, from her fluency with the blues to her love of 1940s music to her foundation in Americana.
“It is important for people to know that there is a shedding of the slickness, a shedding of the old perception of who Wynonna is,” Moser said. “She’s never changed. It’s just how the perception or maybe how some of the music’s been produced.”
“This is my chance to say I’ve been doing it for years,” Wynonna said. “I can have my coming-out party musically, and I’m so thrilled.”
It sounds odd for someone to have a coming-out party after decades in the public eye, but at the same time, Wynonna’s rarely sounded so excited to be just exactly herself (with just exactly her partner) as she does right now.
