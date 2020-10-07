For 'Recollections," Wynonna decided to go 'back to the beginning'

As he tells a story of his dad dragging an old tractor out of the mud, putting some grease on it and working 200 acres, Wynonna interrupts by laughing and asking, “Are you saying that’s what I am?”

It’s clear what they both mean, both in their art and to each other in this moment. As Wynonna explains about rejecting her perfectionism and learning that one raw take is fine, she adds, “It made me fall in love with him even more because now we’re a band.”

Right now, Wynonna sounds at ease.

“What I’m trying to tell the world is: ‘Stop trying too hard, because your best is good enough.’”

Part of that comfort comes from aging. She remembers how, in your 20s, “you’re trying to date and be really cool.” In her 30s, she said, “I had a kid, I got to be a mom, I got divorced and went through hell.” She considers how life in your 40s is the time to “look at your life and say, ‘This is what I’m really thankful for.’” But now, in her 50s, she said, “I’m having the best time of my life. I have been allowed to be so real.”

Those thoughts resonate in a particular way right now.