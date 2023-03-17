Polystyrene packing peanuts drifted in the nighttime breeze outside the Kappa Sigma fraternity house Thursday night after a ground-level fire ended a party before it began. Nobody was injured in the approximately 9:50 p.m. blaze, but some furniture appeared ruined from the combination of flames, smoke, and sprinkler water. A Chapel Hill-based musical act called Always Friday had been slated to perform, according to witnesses, who said that the fire ignited some of the thousands of foam peanuts that the fraternity had placed on the floor to add atmosphere to the event. The Albemarle County Fire Marshal's Office is leading a joint investigation with the University Police Department, according to a county release. The fraternity is located at 165 Rugby Road.