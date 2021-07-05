Five Tom Sox players named to VBL All-Star team

Five Charlottesville Tom Sox players were named to the Valley Baseball League All-Star team on Monday. Additionally, Tom Sox coach Kory Koehler will manage the VBL South Division team in the All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday at James Madison University’s Veterans Memorial Park.
Koehler earned the honor thanks to Charlottesville having the best record in the South Division after Sunday's games (19-7). Entering Monday night's games, the Tom Sox held a 5 1/2-game lead on second-place Waynesboro in the South Division standings.
Charlottesville's all-star group includes three right-handed pitchers and two position players.
Christian Worley and Brady Kirtner, who both pitch at Virginia Tech, earned all-star nods for the Tom Sox. Worley entered Monday's games with a 1-0 record to go along with a 1.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts, while Kirtner was 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 28 strikeouts. They will be joined by teammate Dillon Janac, who is 2-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 26 strikeouts.
Two Tom Sox infielders also made the South All-Star team. First baseman Wyatt Langford, who plays at Florida, earned all-star accolades. Entering Monday, Langford was batting .338 with seven extra-base hits, 12 RBI and five stolen bases. Shortstop Cole Foster also received an All-Star nod. He is batting .229 with a .625 OPS, eight extra base hits, 17 runs scored and eight stolen bases.
The Tom Sox's all-stars will play for the South squad, which also consists of players from Covington, Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro. The North team is comprised of players from Front Royal, New Market, Purcellville, Strasburg, Winchester and Woodstock. The North team will be managed by Woodstock’s Mike Bocock.
Charlottesville’s five all-star selections are tied with the 2019 team for the second-most in team history (2017, 8). Koehler becomes the second Tom Sox head coach to manage the South Division squad. Former Tom Sox coach Corey Hunt had the honors in 2017.