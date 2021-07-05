Five Tom Sox players named to VBL All-Star team

Five Charlottesville Tom Sox players were named to the Valley Baseball League All-Star team on Monday. Additionally, Tom Sox coach Kory Koehler will manage the VBL South Division team in the All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday at James Madison University’s Veterans Memorial Park.

Koehler earned the honor thanks to Charlottesville having the best record in the South Division after Sunday's games (19-7). Entering Monday night's games, the Tom Sox held a 5 1/2-game lead on second-place Waynesboro in the South Division standings.

Charlottesville's all-star group includes three right-handed pitchers and two position players.

Christian Worley and Brady Kirtner, who both pitch at Virginia Tech, earned all-star nods for the Tom Sox. Worley entered Monday's games with a 1-0 record to go along with a 1.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts, while Kirtner was 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 28 strikeouts. They will be joined by teammate Dillon Janac, who is 2-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 26 strikeouts.