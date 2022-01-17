Few left without power in Central Va following latest winter storm

Few households in Central Virginia are out of power following a Sunday winter storm that saw between two and 10 inches of snow blanket the region, in sharp contrast to the thousands who were without power after Jan. 3's storm.

And the scene on the Downtown Mall was far different Monday than it was two weeks ago, when a heavy, wet snow followed by ice led to downed trees and power outages for days. By mid-afternoon Monday, dozens were walking down a cleared mall, with several runners, a few bikers and even one man on a scooter enjoying the MLK Day holiday. Another was wearing flip-flops.

According to data from the National Weather Service, much of the heavier snowfall Sunday afternoon and evening was centered around more mountainous areas of Central Virginia, with most of Charlottesville and Albemarle County seeing about three to five inches of snow.

Despite the cessation of snowfall, a wind advisory remains in effect for Central Virginia, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Monday afternoon, fewer than 50 people in Charlottesville and Albemarle County were out of power, according to Dominion Energy. This stands in sharp contrast to the widespread outages in the wake of the first winter storm of 2022, which saw thousands in Central Virginia lose power for a week or longer.

Despite impacting households less severely than the previous storm, Virginia Department of Transportation spokesman Lou Hatter urged drivers to be cautious Monday.

“Major highways across the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Culpeper District are mostly clear of snow but early morning drivers may encounter black ice conditions, especially on bridges, overpasses, ramps and crossovers,” Hatter said. “With temperatures hovering at or just below freezing any moisture on the roads may ice over before temperatures rise later this morning.”

Interstate 64 in the counties of Albemarle and Louisa and I-66 in Fauquier County are both clear but wet, Hatter said. Primary routes across the district are mostly clear of snow but are similarly wet and drivers may encounter patches of ice, he said.

In a news release from the city of Charlottesville Monday, residents were reminded that city code requires property owners to remove snow from sidewalks within 24 hours of the end of snowfall. Per the deputy city managers, noon on Monday was the official end of snowfall, meaning residents will need to remove snow by noon on Tuesday.

“The noontime allows for temperatures to rise and reduce safety risks due to ice, and will ensure city teams are able to move through not only primary but secondary streets,” the release reads. “Cleared sidewalks help ensure the safety of both pedestrians and motorists by giving those on foot a safe route to walk.”

Residents are urged to clear the entire width of the sidewalk rather than a shovel width to allow strollers and wheelchairs a clear pathway. Additionally, the city requests that residents clear all of the sidewalks that touch their property in each direction, all the way to the street in applicable directions.

“The City of Charlottesville reminds the community to be safe and healthy when shoveling snow and to assist neighbors who may have difficulty removing snow from their property,” the release reads.

City offices will operate on a slight delay Tuesday, opening later at 10 a.m. and CAT will begin bus service at 9 a.m.

Temperatures Tuesday are expected to reach a high of 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

However, according to NWS meteorologists, there is a slight winter storm threat for early Saturday morning into Saturday night. However, there are still five to six days until this potential winter storm, so the exact track and intensity could change, the meteorologists cautioned.