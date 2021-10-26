FDA panel says Pfizer vaccine safe for kids; Dr. Petri explains what's next

Dr. William A. Petri, an immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, answers this week’s COVID-19 questions from readers. And there's big news: an FDA panel says that the benefit of the Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11 is greater than the risks. Send your questions about this and COVID-19 issues to Editor Lynne Anderson at: vanderson@dailyprogress.com, and she will forward them to Dr. Petri.
1. What is the latest on pediatric vaccination?
The safety and efficacy of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine for 5-11 year-olds was approved Tuesday by the Vaccines and Related Biologic Products Advisory subcommittee of the FDA. The committee evaluated data submitted by Pfizer on 1,518 children age 5-11 years who received the pediatric vaccine and 750 who received placebo. Vaccine efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 after 7 days post dose 2 was 90.7%. The subcommittee of the FDA went on to conduct a benefit (prevention of COVID-19 illness, hospitalizations, ICU and deaths) versus the risks (excess myocarditis/pericarditis cases, estimated at 1/10,000 vaccinations) analysis. Their conclusion was that the benefits outweighed the risks in all scenarios, except for in the instance where COVID-19 infections fall to a historic low. Assuming that the FDA follows the recommendation to approval, then in rapid succession I expect the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and then finally the CDC to rule on approval by next week.
2. I write in response to last week’s question: “Why did the COVID-10 vaccine fail to protect Colin Powell?” Specifically, I would welcome Dr. Petri’s further remarks about risk factors, “…many risk factors for more severe COVID-19: his age of 84, being a male, and having multiple myeloma increased the risk of death from COVID-19 by several hundred-fold). Soon 79, male and with multiple myeloma (with autologous stem cell transplant at UVa in November 2020), I would like to learn on what basis Dr. Petri asserts the risk of death from COVID 19 to be such an enormous factor. My thanks to Dr. Petri for this service and invitation for inquiries.
Unfortunately, the numbers are accurate, but important to note that age over 80 is the greatest risk factor by far, not multiple myeloma. I apologize for not stating this last week and thank you for bringing this to my attention. The most important study that is helpful in assessing the risk factors for fatal infections with SARS-CoV-2 is the OPENSafely study from the United Kingdom that assessed risk factors for death in 17 million patients. Being 80 years or older increased the risk of death by 700-fold over an 18-to 40-year-old, and hematologic malignancies, including multiple myeloma, increased the risk approximately 2-fold. Males had an increased odds of dying from COVID-19 of 1.6-fold. So advanced age is by far the greatest risk factor for death from COVID-19, with each year over 40 increasing risk.
Also important to note is that treatments for multiple myeloma and other cancers may impair the response to vaccination. These individuals, if exposed to or infected by COVID-19 should have their anti-spike antibodies tested by their health care provider, and if negative, receive an injection or infusion of the anti-spike monoclonal antibodies to prevent or treat COVID-19, respectively.
Good news for the elderly, and really all of us, is that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines (and now boosters) provide outstanding protection to all ages, estimated in September by the CDC at 85-95% protection from hospitalization even for the elderly. Vaccine boosters are only improving on these numbers.
Excitingly, in the last week, boosters not only for Pfizer but now Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are approved by the FDA and CDC. Everyone who received the J&J vaccine at least 2 months ago should be boosted now. For those who received Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, boosters are recommended six months after the original vaccination for all seniors age 65 and older, as well as everyone who is at greater risk because of their jobs (health care, first responders, retail workers, etc.) or where they live (long-term care facilities, homeless shelters, prisons for example).
3. Why is it OK to mix one of the two mRNA vaccines – Pfizer or Moderna – with the J&J, which does not use the same biotechnology?
Mixing or matching the booster with the original vaccine works equally well, based on a study of 458 individuals who in the setting of a controlled clinical trial were randomized to receive one of the nine possible “mix or match” combinations of the three approved COVID-19 vaccines. All combinations increased anti-spike antibodies 20-fold.
And you are right that the technology is different for the J&J vaccine, which uses an attenuated or weakened adenovirus (common cold virus) and not mRNA to deliver the Spike glycoprotein to the immune system. One might want to use a precision approach to boosters. If you are a woman 50 years of age or younger you might avoid the J&J vaccine which can cause a rare (1/100,000 women) clotting disorder. If you are a young man, you might consider getting the J&J booster, as the mRNA vaccines are associated with a rare problem in young men of inflammation of the heart, called myocarditis.
4. Now that delta may be behind us – we hope – do you know of other troubling variants that are on the horizon? And is anything being done to develop a vaccine for them, or will the same vaccines be used?
There is a new variant of the delta virus designated AY.4.2 that is under investigation in the United Kingdom. It is closely related to delta, really it is more of a subtype of delta, but has two additional mutations in the spike glycoprotein (Y145H and A222V) and may be more transmissible. It was first found in India in 2020 and is accounting for about 6% of COVID-19 in the UK. It is also present in small numbers in the U.S., where 99.6% of all infections are due to delta. There is no reason to think that AY.4.2 is resistant to our current vaccines. It is likely going forward that COVID-19 vaccines will be designed to match the predominant variants, although currently the only approved vaccines are directed against the original strain from Wuhan, China.
5. As the holidays approach, what should we consider as we decide whether to travel?
I am sure just like you, last year I told my adult children not to travel home over the winter holiday season. Thanks to highly effective vaccines (hard to believe it was just last December that vaccinations began!) the U.S. is a much safer place. If you are vaccinated and now boosted, it is much safer to travel. My children will be traveling home for the holidays, except for our oldest son and daughter- in-law, who are expecting our second granddaughter on Christmas Eve!
6. Should children younger than five fly?
Children under age five will likely not have an approved COVID-19 vaccine until the end of the calendar year. They are at greatly reduced risk of severe COVID-19 due to their young age, so I think that they can travel safely. One should protect them best by having every member of the family who is eligible vaccinated, and having the under-fives wear masks in public spaces.