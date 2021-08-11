Exhibits for Aug. 12

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.
The Arts Center in Orange: “Lepidoptera: Night Magic” by Deborah Davis and Anthony Childs remains on view through Sept. 25 in the Morin Gallery. artscenterinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.
The Barn Swallow: Closed for the month of August. 796 Gillums Ridge Road. the barnswallow.com. (434) 979-4884.
The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: “Eyes on Sen Soley” can be seen by appointment and through the large windows of the community art gallery through Sept. 30. Look for oil and acrylic works on canvas by Mackenley Darius, Richard Nesly, Erivaux Prospère and Anthony Martial. The exhibition also will explore the curatorial journey of Jeanremi Verella, a collaborator and friend. Curatorial support comes from Hannah Cattarin, Lauren Dubois, Erin O’Hare, Alida Goffinski and Kristin Finn. To make an appointment, call (434) 218-2060 at least 24 hours in advance. thebridgepai.org.
C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “Come Closer,” an exhibit of Jennifer Paxton’s colorful clay jewelry, will be featured during August. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.
Carver 4-County Museum: The sixth installment of the museum’s virtual “When Women Use Their Power” exhibit through Aug. 31 focuses on businesswoman and restaurateur Ruby M. Harrison Beck. The museum is open by appointment from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 9432 James Madison Highway, Suite 102, in Rapidan. carver4cm.org.
The Center at Belvedere: Piedmont Pastelists will present “Awakening to the Beauty of Pastels,” an exhibition of works by members Marilyn Comfort, Matalie Deane, Joan Dreicer, Anne Hopper, Lucy Kinsey, Mike McGurk, Lorraine Momper, Carolyn Ratcliffe and Shamim Sisson, through Sept. 30 in the first-floor Auditorium Exhibit Gallery. “Renewal: Finding Our Way Back Home,” oil paintings by Randy Baskerville, can be seen through Sept. 30. thecentercville.org. (434) 974-7756.
Crozet Artisan Depot: “New Work by Emily Ruth Prints,” an exhibit of screen-printed and block-printed textiles, featuring guest artist Emily Wool, will be on view through Aug. 31. Wool, a fiber artist, will be on hand for a Meet the Artist event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. 5791 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. crozetar tisandepot.com. (434) 205-4795.
The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Skyscraper Gothic” will be on view from Aug. 28 through Dec. 31. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.
The Gallery at Studio IX: The Prolyfyck Exhibition Series continues with works by Sophie Gibson to honor the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.
HotCakes: “Feast Your Eyes On,” featuring works by BozART Fine Arts Collective members Cass Girvin, Brita Lineburger, Joan Dreicer, Shirley Paul, Julia Lesnichy, Randy Baskerville, Juliette Swenson, Julia Kindred, Sara Gondwe, Matalie Deane, Judith Ely and Frank Feigert, can be seen through Saturday. (434) 295-6037.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection has opened the first part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” tracing the Papunya Tula Artists movement from 1971 through the mid-1990s. It can be seen through Feb. 27, 2022. The second part, celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, will be open from March 17, 2022, to Feb. 26, 2023. “Breathe with Me: A Wandering Sculpture Trail” can be seen outdoors through Oct. 21. Make reservations to visit; a reservation allows up to 30 people to visit for a self-guided visit. Masks are required for visitors who are not fully vaccinated; masks are not required for people who have been vaccinated. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.
McGuffey Art Center: Three new summer exhibitions will run through Sunday. “Fairies Are Real” by Madeleine Rhondeau-Rhodes is in the Smith Gallery. “Summer Members’ Show” is in the Hallway Galleries. “Incubators,” featuring works by 2020-2021 Incubator artists Evan Leggett, Jiajun Yan, Kathryn Wingate and Michael Jones, is in the First-Floor/North Gallery. mcguffeartcenter.com.
Nichols Gallery: Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and by appointment or by chance. 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. (540) 832-3565.
Loving Cup Vineyard & Winery: “Transmutation,” works in acrylic on paper and acrylic on canvas by Lea Calvani, can be seen through Sept. 26. An artist reception is planned for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 22. 3340 Sutherland Road in North Garden. lovingcupwine.com. (434) 987-2252.
Northside Library: An exhibit marking the 75th anniversary of the Charlottesville Area League of Women Voters can be seen throughout August. lwv-cva.org.
Piedmont Place: Works by BozART Fine Art Collective members Carol Barber, Terry Coffey, Judith Ely and Sara Gondwe are on display. Second floor at 2025 Library Ave. in Crozet. bozartgallery@gmail.com.
Piedmont Virginia Community College: Annual Student Exhibition will be on display through Aug. 26. Look for paintings, drawings, ceramics, digital illustrations and other works by more than 40 student artists. pvcc.edu.
Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: “Ordinary Time,” paintings by Kristen Peyton, will be on view from Aug. 19 through Oct. 24. An opening reception is set for 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 21. quirkgallery.com.
Revalation Vineyard: Art @ The Vineyard will present paintings by Richard Young through Aug. 31 at 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyard.com. (540) 407-1236.
Random Row Brewery: “Beaches and Blooms,” watercolor paintings by Karen Knierim, can be seen during August. Art fans who buy paintings may choose whether sales will be donated to Live Arts or Rivanna Trails Foundation. 608 Preston Ave. (434) 960-8571.
Second Street Gallery: Appointments recommended, but walk-ins will be welcomed if the gallery is not already at capacity. Be prepared to observe safe physical distancing. secondstreetgallery.org. (434) 977-7284.
Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming at the virtual contemporary art gallery. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.
Les Yeux du Monde: “Susan McAlister: Evergreen” will be on display through Sunday. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and by appointment. Staggered entry times will be scheduled to keep audience numbers small, so reserve a time at (434) 882-2620 or LYDMGallery@gmail.com. LYDM.co. (434) 882-2620.
University of Virginia Hospital Main Lobby Exhibition Space: “Wanderlust,” a photography exhibition by Laura Satkovich, can be seen through Aug. 26. (434) 924-5527.
Visible Records: Inaugural exhibition, “Tiahue Tocha” by Colectivo Rasquache, will be on view through Sept. 14. The exhibition will include works by Ateri Miyawatl, Bryan Ortiz, Ana Quiroz, Ken Rinaldo, Amy Youngs, Yusuf Abdul Lateef, Lydia Moyer, Federico Cuatlacuatl, Karina Monroy and Jairo Banuelos. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. 1740 Broadway St. visible-records.com.