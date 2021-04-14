Exhibits for April 15

Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle: “Close to Home,” a virtual exhibition featuring works by Larry Patterson, is in the Baker Gallery at the Walker Fine Arts Center at Woodberry Forest School and can be seen online through April 25 at firnewfarmartistscircle.com/exhibits/. As a result of pandemic regulations, the exhibition may not be viewed in person by off-campus visitors. All artwork is for sale. firnewfarmartistscircle.com.

The Gallery at Studio IX: “Mala Leche: In Celebration of Community” by Feminist Union of C’ville Creatives will be on display through May 7. Artist Talk and Virtual Happy Hour scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday. studioix.co.

Jefferson School African American Heritage Center: “Charlottesville Collects African American Art,” works by Jacob Lawrence, Gordon Parks, Carrie Mae Weems, Whitfield Lovell, Jonathan Green and other artists from local private collections, will be on display through May 19. Free tickets required; make reservations at jeffschoolheritagecenter.org.