Celebrate your team! Join our Employee of the Month Club!

As a business owner, we know that during these difficult times, you rely on your team more than ever. Your success is their success. We at The Daily Progress recognize that. So, join our Employee of the Month Club! Make your business stand out, celebrate your employees and give them the kudos they deserve!

The businesses listed here have already signed up, and joined our new exclusive club. Are you interested as well?

If you are, we offer you a professionally written story about your business on your own landing page, the opportunity to highlight op to three employees or departments each month, and we offer additional advertising opportunities to make sure your business really does stand out!

For more information, contact Richard Alblas: ralblas@dailyprogress.com