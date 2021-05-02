For the past 22 years, Court Square Title Agency in Fishersville has handled residential purchase and refinance closings for Augusta, Nelson, Rockbridge and Rockingham Counties, as well as for the cities of Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro. And Court Square’s customer service philosophy is one all businesses should aim for: “We treat people the way we want to be treated,” office manager Shawn Callison said.

And that credo is a two-way street. It should come as no surprise that most employees at Court Square have over 15 years under their belt. Not only do employees believe in the valuable services they provide customers every day, they love doing it as a team.

With a combined total of 81 years of experience, the licensed underwriters are all experts. Although the pandemic tried to slow down the business, Court Square found ways to keep serving their communities. Some employees started working from home, and appointments with sellers, buyers and their realtors were scheduled separately.

That common sense approach sets the stage for a bright future.

“We are very excited about continuing to serve the community for another twenty plus years,” Callison concluded.

- This content was produced in partnership with the advertising department. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display.