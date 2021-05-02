With a history dating back to 1926, Wayne Theatre is the premier performing arts center in Waynesboro. Behind the historic façade on Main Street, lies a world where the arts in all its facets is nurtured, taught, and enjoyed by visitors far and wide.

Those who know the theatre well have come to expect much. And year after year, Wayne Theatre delivers. From on-stage productions, to concerts, dance performances and classic films not found anywhere else, Wayne Theatre is proud of the unique and broad forms of entertainment it offers.

Wayne Theatre also considers it its mission to educate the next generation of artists, through Studio Wayne, where it offers arts education in the form of workshops for kids, teens and adults.

Another characteristic of Wayne Theatre is its ability to adapt. During the pandemic, Wayne Theatre launched its popular “At Home With The Wayne” series. That provided “Pay What You Will” content to anyone, worldwide, through its website and social channels.

Now, as restrictions are slowly easing, the theatre currently offers hybrid programming that allows for in-house events, as well as livestreaming and on-demand events that guests can experience from home.

