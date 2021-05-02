Family-owned and operated, and established in 1982, Josh’s Paving Inc. has been serving the Waynesboro community, and beyond, with all their asphalt paving and driveway repair needs. Run by two brothers who’ve been in the business their entire lives, it’s safe to say Josh’s Paving is not your run-of-the-mill paving company. It’s more than that.

With a steadfast commitment to provide prompt, affordable and friendly services, Josh’s Paving offers an array of paving services you wouldn’t necessarily find at similar businesses. Besides basic asphalt work, the company offers grading, sealcoating, tarring and chipping, asphalt millings installation, stoning and driveway repairs, to name just a few.

And that commitment has not waivered during the pandemic. In a business where safety is always a priority, Josh’s Paving never stopped serving its community in times of need. And that community is no stranger to the business either; it has voted Josh’s Paving Favorite Paving Company nine years in a row in the Waynesboro News Virginian’s Valley Favorites.

All of that should come as no surprise to those who know the business, or will have a chance to know it in the future. When you do, you’ll learn that those two brothers turned a family tradition into a passion.

And it shows.

- This content was produced in partnership with the advertising department. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display.