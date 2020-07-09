Local magician's clever coin-toss trick fools judges on competition show

Area magician fools Penn & Teller

Local magician Wes Iseli went on Penn & Teller’s magic competition show “Fool Us” — and did exactly that.

Iseli appeared Monday on the program and won the evening’s trophy with an audience-elimination coin trick that gradually trimmed the audience down to one person, whom Iseli had predicted correctly before the show began.

After each show, if the famed magicians are unable to figure out how a contestant performed his or her trick, the contestant takes home a trophy and wins a trip to Las Vegas to perform as the opening act for Penn & Teller’s show at the Rio Hotel & Casino. “Fool Us” began its seventh season on June 22.

Charlottesville Opera gets new director

Christina Deaton DeMarea has been named the new general director of Charlottesville Opera. The opera company’s Board of Directors made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.