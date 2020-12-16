'Yes, Virginia,' ShenanArts will share message of hope through staged radio play

Church’s struggle in the script reached right into Finn’s heart. The director was 12 when his own father died right before the holiday season began in 1999, and he understands how difficult it can be for many people to find the joy and magic of the season in the midst of heartache.

The radio show format helps ShenanArts’ cast tell a vivid story at a time when they’re kept at a physical distance from their audiences. Actors stay at one of four microphones, carefully distanced from one another, as each brings up to five different characters to life.

“We can’t have a large cast. We can’t have a crew build a massive set,” Finn said. “It’s really good for these times to focus on the story. It’s an opportunity for us to reach people and be more creative.”

Instead of having traditional auditions, Finn called on a handful of actors he’d worked with before. Together, they dove into “a message of joy and hope” to share with their community — and people everywhere who can gather around the screen, suspend a little disbelief and get a welcome reboot of Christmas spirit.