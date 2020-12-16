'Yes, Virginia,' ShenanArts will share message of hope through staged radio play

Sometimes, all it takes to find the reassurance you need is a word of encouragement — and a bag of cornstarch.
When 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon mailed a letter to the New York Sun in 1897, a timeless story of hope, healing and faith in troubling times began to unfold.
Virginia, stung by teasing from her friends, asked her parents a question from her heart: Is Santa Claus real? Her father suggested writing a letter to the editor to get the facts once and for all, and the answer she received in print took on a heartwarming life of its own.
Her true story resonated with the cast and crew at ShenanArts in Staunton, who realized they’d found just the balm they needed to offer to people who are weary of the pandemic and looking for reasons to stay optimistic about brighter times ahead.
ShenanArts will present “Yes, Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And to keep actors and audience members safe during the pandemic, performances will be streamed at shenanarts.org.
Director Clarence Finn said ShenanArts is presenting the production as a staged radio play because “there’s more of a focus on the story and the message.”
“I think radio plays are more about the the story than the spectacle,” Finn said. Radio shows back in the day didn’t need elaborate sets or fancy visual effects, because their talented casts and sound effects specialists knew how to appeal to audience members’ imaginations.
“Another thing about the radio play version is it gives people a chance to see how talented actors really are,” Finn said. “They have to use physicality and voices to convey different characters. It shows how versatile actors can be.”
To inspire audiences to use their imaginations, the performers are giving their own a workout. In the time-honored radio tradition, ShenanArts’ actors will be creating the sound effects themselves.
“If you put cornstarch in a Ziploc bag and rub your knuckles across it, it sounds as if people are walking across freshly fallen snow,” the director said.
While some actors are stepping up as sound effects creators, others are doing double duty as musicians.
“Actors can do more than play a part,” Finn said. “We have actors who are also musicians who are making music during the transitions. It really celebrates actors and the theater.”
The play’s message of hope reignited gains fullness from the story of Francis Pharcellus Church, the editor who answers Virginia’s letter in print. In Andrew J. Fenady’s play, Church is shown at a time of vulnerability and soul-searching grief in his own life after losing beloved family members. He isn’t sure he’s up to the task of responding to a child who seeks the sort of comfort he needs himself.
Church’s struggle in the script reached right into Finn’s heart. The director was 12 when his own father died right before the holiday season began in 1999, and he understands how difficult it can be for many people to find the joy and magic of the season in the midst of heartache.
The radio show format helps ShenanArts’ cast tell a vivid story at a time when they’re kept at a physical distance from their audiences. Actors stay at one of four microphones, carefully distanced from one another, as each brings up to five different characters to life.
“We can’t have a large cast. We can’t have a crew build a massive set,” Finn said. “It’s really good for these times to focus on the story. It’s an opportunity for us to reach people and be more creative.”
Instead of having traditional auditions, Finn called on a handful of actors he’d worked with before. Together, they dove into “a message of joy and hope” to share with their community — and people everywhere who can gather around the screen, suspend a little disbelief and get a welcome reboot of Christmas spirit.
In the editorial Church published in response to Virginia’s letter, he told her that Santa Claus exists “as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist.” The play reminds cast and audiences alike “what Christmas is really all about — how we all loved that magic of Christmas when we were kids,” Finn said warmly. “That unseen magic.
“That’s really important to people right now — to make people smile, and give people a little extra Christmas cheer.”
This play is recommended for all ages, so heat up some hot chocolate, pop some corn and gather everyone around the screen for a little holiday magic. Bring your imagination along. No cornstarch required.
“This is an opportunity for people to sit down as a family and watch actors create art just for them,” the director said.
Tickets are $10; purchase them at shenanarts.org. Follow the instructions on the website to access the stream; once you buy your ticket, you’ve got 48 hours to watch the play.
Jane Dunlap Sathe is the features editor for The Daily Progress. Contact her at (434) 978-7249 or jsathe@dailyprogress.com
