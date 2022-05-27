 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yarn Crawl gives fans of fiber arts a chance to tour 11 shops

The Virginia Blue Ridge Yarn Crawl, which takes place Saturday through June 5, gives fans of knitting, crocheting and other fiber arts a chance to tour 11 regional yarn stores.

Participants can pick up event passports to take self-guided tours of local yarn shops. The participating stores include EWE fine fiber goods in Charlottesville, Magpie Knits in Charlottesville, A Likely Yarn in Abingdon, Backstitches in Lynchburg, House Mountain Yarn in Lexington, New River Art & Fiber in Blacksburg, Stitch Witch in in Bedford, Susan's Yarn Stash in Fishersville, The Knittin' Coop in Salem, Wool Workshop in Roanoke and Yarn Seasons in Hardy.

It's a chance to learn more about nearby opportunities available to craft fans, support local businesses and qualify to win prizes.

Learn more online at www.vablueridgeyarncrawl.com.

