Yarn Crawl gives fans of fiber arts a chance to tour 11 shops

The Virginia Blue Ridge Yarn Crawl, which takes place Saturday through June 5, gives fans of knitting, crocheting and other fiber arts a chance to tour 11 regional yarn stores.

Participants can pick up event passports to take self-guided tours of local yarn shops. The participating stores include EWE fine fiber goods in Charlottesville, Magpie Knits in Charlottesville, A Likely Yarn in Abingdon, Backstitches in Lynchburg, House Mountain Yarn in Lexington, New River Art & Fiber in Blacksburg, Stitch Witch in in Bedford, Susan's Yarn Stash in Fishersville, The Knittin' Coop in Salem, Wool Workshop in Roanoke and Yarn Seasons in Hardy.