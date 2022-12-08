WTJU's new 'What's the Score?' offers upbeat fun

Is an English horn actually a horn? How many symphonies did Ludwig van Beethoven write? If classical music questions keep you up at night, you've finally found your people.

As part of its 63rd annual Classical Music Marathon, WTJU 91.1 FM is presenting its inaugural "What's the Score?" classical music quiz show. The event will take place in person at 9 a.m. Sunday at WTJU's Stage at 2244 Ivy Road, and music fans can play from home by submitting answers through a web form.

"Trivia shows have been around as long as radio and TV, but this is new," Nathan Moore, WTJU's general manager, said of the event "It all goes to support WTJU."

Local classical music mainstays are sponsoring the rounds, with the Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia supporting orchestral music, Tuesday Evening Concert Series for chamber music, The Oratorio Society of Virginia for choral music, Three Notch: Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble for early music and Met Live in HD at the Paramount Theater for opera.

Classical music fans get to choose whether they'd like to play the game in person or go to wtju.net from home and click the blue "Play the Game!" button to join the fun. Either way, it's a chance to test your knowledge of everything from early polyphony to today's composers.

The new event is taking place on the final day of WTJU's Classical Music Marathon, one of the year's important fundraisers and it's among the fresh ideas supplied by DJs and others who enjoy sharing the diversity and delight of classical music with their listeners.

"We've got some good energy in our classical department these days," Moore said.

This marathon's theme is "Music Across Time and Place," ant it's spanning the centuries with music written between 1622 and 2022 in Europe, Africa, the Americas and even the Arctic.

Quiz show prizes will include tickets to upcoming concerts and WTJU swag — not to mention bragging rights. Those are particularly valuable if people usually don't care that you know that Beethoven composed nine symphonies and an English horn is a woodwind instrument that's an alto member of the oboe family.

"It's not high-intensity competition," Moore said.

The quiz show is free. Head to wtju.net/whats-the-score to learn more about the event and click the blue button to play the game on Slido from wherever you are. If you end up encountering technical issues, call (434) 924-3959 during the game for help.