WTJU wins three awards from Alliance for Community Media
WTJU 91.1 FM has picked up three 2021 Hometown Media Awards from the Alliance for Community Media.

Rus Perry was honored as Best DJ of the Year for his work on “Jazz at 100 Today!” “Bold Dominion” received the Best of Democracy in Action award. “Speaking in Hues” was recognized with the Best of Racial Justice and Civil Rights Programming award.

The national Hometown Media Awards honors and promotes community media, community radio and local cable television program. About 100 awards are presented annually to the most creative programs addressing community needs, developing diverse involvement and challenging conventional approaches.

“Jazz at 100 Today!” can be heard at 9 a.m. Fridays, and “Bold Dominion” airs at 6 a.m. Saturdays. “Bold Dominion” and Speaking in Hunes” also are part of WTJU’s podcast network, Virginia Audio Collective.

