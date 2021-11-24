 Skip to main content
Winter Wander Trail illuminates Boar's Head Resort
The Boar’s Head Resort will open its inaugural Winter Wander Trail of Lights on Friday.

The trail is rated easy, and most large-wheeled strollers can navigate it, too. Visitors will take a combined cinder and grass trail for about half a mile around Heritage Lake at the resort to see 10 primary attractions along the illuminated trail.

Visitors can end the evening at The Market inside the Hearth Lounge with nightcaps, snacks and drinks for all ages. If you’d rather enjoy a crackling fire, there will be multiple fire pits on the patio outside The Market.

The trail will be available through Jan. 30, 2022, and Santa Claus will be dropping by through Dec. 24.

Tickets for prime dates starting Friday are $20; they’re $15 for ages 4 to 12. Value dates begin Dec. 2, and tickets will be $15 and $10, respectively. Children ages 3 and younger get free tickets.

Same-day tickets are $25 and $20, so purchasing tickets in advance is recommended. Parking is free.

Dress to move around outdoors, and be prepared for rain, snow and other weather conditions; if a weather cancellation occurs, tickets can be switched for those of another day. View the full schedule of prime and value dates, buy tickets and get all the details at boarsheadresort.com/wander.

