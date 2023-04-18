"The Generous Pour," a Virginia Wine Benefit fundraising event originally scheduled for May 5, has been canceled and replaced with a five-day online auction from June 12 to 17.

People who have purchased tickets to the May 5 live event at Veritas Vineyard & Winery event have been contacted by email about refunds.

The event, which Virginia Wine Benefit's Instagram post said had to be rescheduled "due to circumstances beyond our control," is being transitioned to an online format, and more details will be released soon. The online auction will include all the items up for bid for the May 5 event. Participants need to be Virginia residents ages 21 and older.

Organizers of the event did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress.

Information is available on Instagram and Facebook, and an auction site will be available closer to the auction date.