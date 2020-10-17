Virginia Film Festival's virtual approach brings the power of cinema home

With more than 60 films to take in, “you’re not going to see all those films in five days,” Kielbasa said with a chuckle. “Scientifically, you could, but that wouldn’t allow for a lot of sleep or bathroom visits.”

Festival organizers have made a commitment in recent years to bring in as many different voices and viewpoints as possible. This year’s representation of films by and about women and Black, Indigenous and People of Color communities exceeds 50%; last year’s program was about 40%. Kielbasa said the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black Americans this year made the staff more determined to achieve not only representation of minorities, but more well-rounded depictions of lives, achievements and dreams.

“One Night in Miami...,” for instance, “is a rare circumstance where a film concentrates on four Black men talking about how they are going to participate in the Civil Rights Movement,” Kielbasa said.

“Moving forward, we’ll continue to do more,” he said. “It’s a step forward. You can plan the perfect festival on paper and the best-laid plans can go awry, but we’re going to continue with that. I’m really proud of our staff and the time they put in so we can present this to the community.”

The Virginia Film Festival is a program of UVa and the Office of the Provost and Vice Provost for the Arts. For tickets, pandemic safety precautions and other information, head to virginiafilmfestival.org. And if you end up needing a hand getting your virtual offerings on your screen at home, help is available at virginiafilmfestival.org/technical-support.

