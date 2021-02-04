Virginia Film Festival to receive $20,000 NEA grant

The Virginia Film Festival will receive a $20,000 Grants for Arts Projects Award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support this year's festival.
The festival is among 1,073 arts projects across the country to be chosen during the first round of fiscal year 2021 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects funding category at the NEA.
“We are honored to be selected for this important and generous grant by the National Endowment for the Arts,” said Jody Kielbasa, director of the Virginia Film Festival and Vice Provost for the Arts at the University of Virginia. “While this year has obviously been difficult for all of us in the arts, it has only served to once again highlight the importance and impact of the Festival to our community, and has strengthened our resolve to continue our efforts to showcase the power of film to entertain, challenge, provoke, and teach us about ourselves and the world we live in.”
Plans for this year's Virginia Film Festival will be announced later. Keep up with events at virginiafilmfestival.org.
To learn more about the NEA grants, go to arts.gov/about/news.
Send news tips to news@dailyprogress.com, call (434) 978-7264, tweet us @DailyProgress or send us a Facebook message here.