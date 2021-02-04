Virginia Film Festival to receive $20,000 NEA grant

“We are honored to be selected for this important and generous grant by the National Endowment for the Arts,” said Jody Kielbasa, director of the Virginia Film Festival and Vice Provost for the Arts at the University of Virginia. “While this year has obviously been difficult for all of us in the arts, it has only served to once again highlight the importance and impact of the Festival to our community, and has strengthened our resolve to continue our efforts to showcase the power of film to entertain, challenge, provoke, and teach us about ourselves and the world we live in.”