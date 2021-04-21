Virginia Film Festival presents 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' conversation

The Virginia Film Festival will continue its Beyond the Screen: A Virtual Conversation Series with a livestreamed discussion at 8 p.m. May 2 with cast members and the showrunner for “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19.” It’s not too early to sign up to attend.
In “Beyond the Screen: Reflecting Reality,” Chandler Ferrebee, program manager for the film festival, will moderate a conversation featuring actor Jason George, a University of Virginia alumnus and VAFF Advisory Board member; his fellow cast members Kevin McKidd, Okieriete Onaodowan and Kim Raver; and executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff.
Pre-registration for the free event is required at https://virginiafilmfestival.org/year_round/reflecting-reality/. A recording of the conversation will be archived on the film festival’s YouTube channel.
The livestreamed conversation will focus on the 17th season of “Grey’s Anatomy” and the fourth season of “Station 19,” which are being filmed during the pandemic. The cast members and showrunner will discuss the challenges of keeping the stories focused on the characters fans love while weaving in current events.
“Grey’s Anatomy,” which has been nominated for 29 Emmy Awards and taken home five, follows Dr. Meredith Grey and her colleagues at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle. “Station 19” is a spinoff series that focuses on a dedicated team of firefighters.
If you’d like to catch up on the two television series before the event, past seasons are available on Hulu and Netflix. This season’s episodes can be seen on Thursday evenings on ABC, with “Station 19” airing at 8 p.m. and “Grey’s Anatomy” at 9 p.m.
George plays Dr. Ben Warren, the husband of Dr. Miranda Bailey. He got his start in a UVa Drama production after a friend persuaded him to audition; since then, he has stayed busy on television in more than 50 guest-star appearances and 10 series-regular roles.
McKidd, who plays Dr. Owen Hunt, also has directed several “Grey’s Anatomy” episodes. Fans also remember the Scottish-born actor for his work as Tommy Mackenzie in “Trainspotting.”
Raver played Dr. Teddy Altman, a surgeon and Iraq veteran, for three years starting in 2009 and came back to the cast in 2017. She also can be seen in “Ray Donovan” and “24: Live Another Day.”
Beyond the Screen: A Virtual Conversation Series is presented by The Jefferson Trust. Future events will be announced for the series, which will be presented monthly through July. To learn more about the series — and about the Virginia Film Festival, which is planned for Oct. 27 to 31 — go to virginiafilmfestival.org.