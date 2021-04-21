Virginia Film Festival presents 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' conversation

If you’d like to catch up on the two television series before the event, past seasons are available on Hulu and Netflix. This season’s episodes can be seen on Thursday evenings on ABC, with “Station 19” airing at 8 p.m. and “Grey’s Anatomy” at 9 p.m.

George plays Dr. Ben Warren, the husband of Dr. Miranda Bailey. He got his start in a UVa Drama production after a friend persuaded him to audition; since then, he has stayed busy on television in more than 50 guest-star appearances and 10 series-regular roles.

McKidd, who plays Dr. Owen Hunt, also has directed several “Grey’s Anatomy” episodes. Fans also remember the Scottish-born actor for his work as Tommy Mackenzie in “Trainspotting.”

Raver played Dr. Teddy Altman, a surgeon and Iraq veteran, for three years starting in 2009 and came back to the cast in 2017. She also can be seen in “Ray Donovan” and “24: Live Another Day.”

Beyond the Screen: A Virtual Conversation Series is presented by The Jefferson Trust. Future events will be announced for the series, which will be presented monthly through July. To learn more about the series — and about the Virginia Film Festival, which is planned for Oct. 27 to 31 — go to virginiafilmfestival.org.