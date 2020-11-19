Virginia Festival of the Book planning a virtual festival in March

The success of the Virginia Festival of the Book's virtual Shelf Life series of events means that next spring's festival won't need to be shelved.

Organizers announced Thursday that the 27th annual festival, a program of Virginia Humanities, will take place from March 13 to 26, 2021, as a two-week series of virtual events on Zoom and Facebook Live, with live captions. The Shelf Life series of virtual readings and events has reached more than 22,000 viewers since April.

Many of the headlining speakers were announced Thursday. They include the following:

» Novelist and playwright Ayad Akhtar, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, an Award in Literature from the American Academy of Arts & Letters and other honors. He is the author of "Homeland Elegies."

» Kerri Arsenault, author of "Mill Town," is reviews editor at Orion Magazine and contributing editor at Lit Hub.