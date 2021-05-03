 Skip to main content
Virginia Discovery Museum reopening doors; reservations available
The Virginia Discovery Museum will be reopening its doors to in-person visits by small groups of people who've reserved spots in advance.

Reservations are available for Small Group Visits by social and family pods of up to 25 people. Staff members have received COVID-19 vaccines from the Blue Ridge Health District.

When the museum announced last month that it would be offering in-person camps during June, July and August, spaces sold out within hours. On Friday, an additional three weeks of camp registration will open in response to demand. Details can be found at https://vadm.org/summer-camps.

The in-person visits will be the first since March 2020. The museum lost an estimated $350,000 in revenue while its doors were closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the loss of daily admission fees and birthday party fees, field trips, day camps and other income sources. The staff also had to cancel its four major annual events — the Boo Bash, Santa Pancake, Kidvention Science Festival and the Discovery Dash, which would have marked its 30th anniversary in 2020. Donations are accepted at www.vadm.org/donate.

The Virginia Discovery Museum has offered educational scientific, literary, math and arts activities to Charlottesville-area children for 39 years. During 2019, before the pandemic, the museum welcomed 72,000 visitors. The museum relies on more than 300 volunteers between the ages of 13 and 80.

For information, visit www.vadm.org

