VeryAsian VA is planning its second VeryAsian Celebration for 2 to 5 p.m. May 13 inside Chimm and outside at The Yard at 5th Street Station.

Music, food, art, book giveaways and a Virginia wine tasting presented by Oenoverse and curated by PK Ross of Splendora's will be part of the fun. Look for performances by Sylvia Chong, Prabir Trio, Victor Lee and Jay Pun's Afro Asia as part of the second celebration. There also will be tai chi and a tea ceremony with Hiromi Johnson.

Proceeds will benefit Simunye, which is named for a Zulu word meaning "we are one." The nonprofit organization leads programs geared toward academic achievement and success, as well as self-esteem and character building.

Mark your calendars now, and learn more about VeryAsian VA at www.veryasianva.com.